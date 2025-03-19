Strawberries enhance brain speed and heart health, but cognitive benefits remain unclear

Want to sharpen your mind and lower blood pressure? Study reveals how a daily strawberry habit could help—but there’s a catch.

Study: Strawberries modestly improve cognition and cardiovascular health in older adults. Image Credit: Pixel-Shot / ShutterstockStudy: Strawberries modestly improve cognition and cardiovascular health in older adults. Image Credit: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism, and Cardiovascular Diseases, researchers investigated whether strawberries improve cardiovascular health and cognition in older adults.

Cardiometabolic diseases elevate the risk of cardiovascular disease and include dyslipidemia, hypertension, abdominal adiposity, and impaired glucose regulation. Cardiometabolic disease risk factors are linked to cognitive decline, and elevated inflammatory cytokines from these diseases may contribute to cognitive impairments.

Strawberries are a nutritional powerhouse – A 100-gram serving provides 65% of the daily value for vitamin C and is a good source of manganese, essential for metabolism and antioxidant defense.

Strawberry supplementation has been reported to improve tasks mediated by the hippocampus, such as spatial learning, word recognition, and memory in older adults. It is also associated with improved vascular health. Strawberry components promoting health and cognition include vitamins, dietary fiber, antioxidants, polyphenols (anthocyanins, tannins, and other flavonoids), and minerals.

A recent study revealed that specific anthocyanins are neuroprotective, prevent cognitive impairment, and modulate memory and learning. However, the current study did not directly measure anthocyanin levels or bioavailability, leaving their precise role in observed effects unclear. Overall, there is a scientific rationale for strawberries' potential to promote cardiometabolic health and cognition. While studies on strawberries involving older adults exist, their methodologies and findings remain heterogeneous.

About the study

The present study investigated whether strawberries improve cardiovascular health and cognition. They recruited adults aged over 65 with a body mass index (BMI) of 25–40 kg/m² and a willingness to consume two beverages over two periods. Participants were generally healthy at baseline, with normal blood pressure and no cognitive impairments. Individuals with supplement use, psychiatric medication use, metabolic disorders, smoking, or coffee intake were excluded.

At baseline, a medical history questionnaire and the food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) were administered at each visit. In a randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design, participants attended four laboratory visits over five months. After an initial eight-week phase, they underwent a 4-week washout period before switching to the second eight-week treatment.

Hidden downside: allergies – Some people experience oral allergy syndrome or even hives after eating strawberries. Research suggests this may be linked to a protein involved in red anthocyanin production, meaning white strawberries could be a safer alternative for those affected​.

Participants were randomized first to consume a control beverage (matched for macronutrients but lacking polyphenols) or freeze-dried strawberry beverage. The freeze-dried strawberry dose was equivalent to two servings of fresh strawberries. The primary outcome was cognitive measures, and the secondary outcome was cardiovascular risk factors. Subjects were asked to fast overnight before each visit.

At the baseline visit, height was recorded, and a mini-mental state examination (MMSE) was administered. Participants had a mean MMSE score of 29 (near the maximum of 30), indicating high baseline cognitive function. After a flow-mediated dilation (FMD) test and blood sampling, participants consumed a standardized muffin. Subsequently, the cognition battery of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) toolbox was administered.

These tests were repeated at each subsequent visit. Cognitive tests included the list sorting working memory test (LSWMT), pattern comparison processing speed test (PCPST), picture sequence memory test (PSMT), flanker inhibitor control and attention test (FICAT), and dimensional change card sort test (DCCST).

Findings

In total, 35 individuals were included in the analyses. Participants’ weight and BMI were not significantly different over time and between phases. There was a main effect of reducing total flavonoid intake in the background diets (lacking study beverages). Notably, the study did not isolate or quantify specific flavonoids like anthocyanins, focusing instead on total flavonoid intake. Further, no significant differences were observed over time and between phases for carbohydrate, energy, protein, fiber, fat, potassium, and sodium in background diets.

Notably, no significant differences were observed between phases or over time for executive function (DCCST), working memory (LSWMT), and attention and executive function (FICAT). However, a time effect of PCPST was detected, and post-hoc tests indicated processing speed improvements in the strawberry phase.

In addition, time effect and time–phase interaction were noted for PSMT, and post-hoc tests indicated better episodic memory in the control phase. The researchers found no significant differences between phases and over time for total cholesterol, blood glucose, high- or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, diastolic blood pressure, C-reactive protein, and insulin.

Total antioxidant capacity decreased in the control phase and increased in the strawberry phase. Triglycerides showed a time effect, increasing in the control phase but remaining within healthy ranges. Systolic blood pressure showed a time-phased interaction, decreasing in the strawberry phase but with no significant differences in the control phase. FMD showed no significant differences between phases or over time.

Conclusions

The findings illustrate modest improvements in cognitive processing speed and systolic blood pressure with strawberry supplementation. The study’s authors suggest polyphenols like anthocyanins and ellagitannins in strawberries may drive these effects, though the lack of direct anthocyanin measurement limits mechanistic certainty. In contrast, episodic memory unexpectedly improved in the control phase; strawberry consumption did not affect FMD. Taken together, strawberry consumption caused minor changes in cognition, a modest reduction in blood pressure, and improvements in antioxidant status. However, the study’s short duration (8 weeks per phase) and healthy participant pool limit broader conclusions for individuals with existing cardiometabolic or cognitive conditions.

Funding/Disclosure

This study was funded by the California Strawberry Commission. The authors declared no conflicts of interest.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2025, March 19). Strawberries enhance brain speed and heart health, but cognitive benefits remain unclear. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 19, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250319/Strawberries-enhance-brain-speed-and-heart-health-but-cognitive-benefits-remain-unclear.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Strawberries enhance brain speed and heart health, but cognitive benefits remain unclear". News-Medical. 19 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250319/Strawberries-enhance-brain-speed-and-heart-health-but-cognitive-benefits-remain-unclear.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Strawberries enhance brain speed and heart health, but cognitive benefits remain unclear". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250319/Strawberries-enhance-brain-speed-and-heart-health-but-cognitive-benefits-remain-unclear.aspx. (accessed March 19, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2025. Strawberries enhance brain speed and heart health, but cognitive benefits remain unclear. News-Medical, viewed 19 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250319/Strawberries-enhance-brain-speed-and-heart-health-but-cognitive-benefits-remain-unclear.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Polluted soil and water are fueling a global heart disease epidemic
Cannabis use found to raise heart attack risk among younger adults
New brain mapping technique identifies cells vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease
Limiting TV time may reduce heart disease risk for people with genetic risk for diabetes
How gut health shapes heart disease risk — and what you can do about it
Study reveals how silent X chromosome enhances female brain resilience
$2.17 million NIH grant awarded to investigate cranial osteopathic manipulation for brain injury recovery
Want to quit smoking? New study shows brain stimulation and exercise can help

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback