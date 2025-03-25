Epigenetic scores offer new insights into cardiometabolic disease prevention

Hebrew SeniorLife Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging ResearchMar 25 2025

A new study explores how epigenetic markers-chemical modifications that influence gene activity-can help predict the risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases and guide personalized prevention strategies. The findings are particularly significant as the prevalence of major cardiometabolic risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity continues to rise despite advancements in healthcare and treatment. This trend highlights the need for better early detection and intervention.

The study is titled "Poly-epigenetic scores for cardiometabolic risk factors interact with demographic factors and health behaviors in older US Adults" and is published in the journal Epigenetics. It analyzed poly-epigenetic scores (PEGS) because PEGS may better capture how the external environment shapes an individual's susceptibility to develop certain cardiometabolic diseases and customize early prevention and intervention strategies based on an individual's demographics or health behaviors due to multiple epigenetic modifications. The study looked at PEGS' relationship with body mass index (BMI), cholesterol levels, and inflammation and how demographic factors (age, sex, and education) and health behaviors (smoking, alcohol consumption, and physical activity) influence these associations.

Researchers used data from the Health and Retirement Study (HRS) of over 20,000 adults aged 50 and older, and DNA assay measurements from 4,104 respondents in the 2016 Venous Blood Study (VBS). A total of 3,996 participants were included in the main analysis and 3,855 participants were included in the analysis using sample weights.

They found that PEGS associations with BMI, HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol), and triglycerides were stronger in younger individuals, while BMI and HDL cholesterol associations were more pronounced in females.

The study also found that individuals with a high school education showed a stronger link between PEGS and levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), an inflammation marker associated with heart disease. It also found the association between PEGS and HDL cholesterol was stronger among current smokers, suggesting smoking may modify the impact of epigenetic markers on cholesterol levels.

These findings reinforce the idea that genetic risk isn't fixed-lifestyle choices and environmental factors play a crucial role in shaping health outcomes. By incorporating epigenetic markers into risk assessment models, we can move toward more personalized approaches to preventing and managing cardiometabolic diseases."

Lisha Lin, PhD, lead author and postdoctoral research fellow at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife

The study supports PEGS as a valuable tool in precision medicine and highlights the importance of considering personal characteristics and behaviors when assessing disease risk. Moving forward, researchers hope these insights will contribute to the development of more targeted interventions to help individuals at higher risk for cardiometabolic diseases.

This study was supported in part by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) under Grant number R01 AA026687; and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) under Grant number R01 hL141292.

Hebrew SeniorLife Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research

Journal reference:

Lin, L., et al. (2025). Poly-epigenetic scores for cardiometabolic risk factors interact with demographic factors and health behaviors in older US Adults. Epigenetics. doi.org/10.1080/15592294.2025.2469205.

