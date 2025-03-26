Wearable technologies may improve exercise adherence in people with Type 2 Diabetes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BirminghamMar 26 2025

Wearable mobile health technology could help people with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) to stick to exercise regimes that help them to keep the condition under control, a new study reveals. 

Researchers studied the behaviour of recently-diagnosed T2D patients in Canada and the UK as they followed a home-based physical activity programme – some of whom wore a smartwatch paired with a health app on their smartphone. 

They discovered that MOTIVATE-T2D participants were more likely to start and maintain purposeful exercise at if they had the support of wearable technology- the study successfully recruited 125 participants with an 82% retention rate after 12 months. 

Publishing their findings in BMJ Open today (27 Mar), an international group of researchers reveal a range of potential clinical benefits among participants including improvements in blood sugar levels and systolic blood pressure. 

Our findings support the feasibility of the MOTIVATE-T2D intervention – paving the way for a full-scale randomized controlled trial to further investigate its clinical and cost-effectiveness. 

We found that using biometrics from wearable technologies offered great promise for encouraging people with newly diagnosed T2D to maintain a home-delivered, personalised exercise programme with all the associated health benefits."

Dr. Katie Hesketh, Co-Author, University of Birmingham 

Researchers found that, as well as the encouraging data for blood sugar and systolic blood pressure, the programme could help to lower cholesterol and improve quality of life. 

The programme saw participants gradually increasing purposeful exercise of moderate-to-vigorous intensity – aiming for a target of 150 minutes per week by the end of 6 months and supported by an exercise specialist-led behavioural counselling service delivered virtually. 

Related Stories

MOTIVATE-T2D used biofeedback and data sharing to support the development of personalised physical activity programmes. Wearable technologies included a smartwatch, featuring a 3D accelerometer and optical heart rate monitor, synced with an online coaching platform for the exercise specialist and web/smartphone app for participants. 

"The programme offered a variety of workouts, including cardio and strength training, that could be done without the need for a gym," added Dr. Hesketh. "Its goal is to make exercise a sustainable part of daily life for people with Type 2 Diabetes, ultimately improving their physical and mental health." 

The feasibility trial recruited participants aged 40-75 years, diagnosed with T2D within the previous 5-24 months and managing their condition through lifestyle modification alone or Metformin. 

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

Hesketh, K., et al. (2021). Mobile Health Biometrics to Enhance Exercise and Physical Activity Adherence in Type 2 Diabetes (MOTIVATE-T2D): protocol for a feasibility randomised controlled trial. BMJ Open. doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2021-052563

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Finnish study reveals complex link between physical activity and longevity
Exercise habits before heart failure hospitalization linked to better outcomes
Study links type 2 diabetes to weakened reward signals in the brain
Exercise of any kind boosts brainpower at any age
New guidelines recommend 2 hours of weekly exercise for postpartum women
Could a little spice in your diet prevent gestational diabetes?
Want to quit smoking? New study shows brain stimulation and exercise can help
Exploring the therapeutic potential of flavonoids in type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Skipping exercise? Just sitting less may still improve your metabolic health