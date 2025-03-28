Study uncovers how resistance to chemotherapies may occur in some cancers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamMar 28 2025

Investigators at Mass General Brigham have uncovered how resistance to chemotherapies may occur in some cancers. Researchers focused on a pathway that harnesses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to kill cancer cells. The study found that mutations to VPS35, a key player in this pathway, can prevent chemotherapy-induced cell death. These results, published in Nature, could help pinpoint treatment-resistant tumors.

"ROS play an important role in healthy and diseased cells, but pathways that sense and control cellular ROS levels are not well understood," said corresponding author Liron Bar-Peled, PhD, of the Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research at Mass General Cancer Center (MGCC), a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. "A clearer understanding of ROS could help us understand why chemoresistance occurs in some cases."

Low concentrations of ROS are required for normal cell signaling, but higher levels of ROS can damage cells and contribute to diseases such as cancer and neurodegeneration. Researchers know that mitochondria play an important role in ROS production, but it has been unclear if ROS-sensing proteins influence the mitochondria. If they do, this could impact responses to some anti-cancer treatments.

To investigate, co-first authors Junbing Zhang, PhD, Yousuf Ali, PhD, and Harrison Chong, of the Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research, and colleagues screened cancer cells for ROS-sensing proteins that might contribute to chemoresistance. The screen identified mutations that increased treatment resistance, and the team traced two of them to a protein called VPS35. Through further studies, they found that these mutations led to lowered ROS levels within the cell.

In addition, the investigators analyzed VPS35 expression levels in 24 patients with high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), who received treatment at MGCC. They noted that higher tumoral VPS35 levels were associated with improved treatment responses and with overall survival rates.

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Caregivers of cancer patients face high rates of PTSD
Waist circumference identified as a stronger cancer risk marker in men
Earliest stages and possible new cause of stomach cancer revealed
Colorectal cancer patients face increased risk of cardiovascular death
Study explores the link between diet, blood glucose, and cancer risk
Study reveals gaps in lung cancer screening despite updated guidelines
Sticking to Life’s Essential 8 slashes cancer risk, major study shows
Scientists uncover hints of a potential new cause of stomach cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New technique doubles erectile function preservation in prostate surgery