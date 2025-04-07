New quantum technology set to revolutionize gastrointestinal cancer detection and treatment

New Australian technology is set to transform the way that gastrointestinal cancers are detected and treated with precise, minimally invasive surgery.

Backed by the Federal Government's Economic Accelerator (AEA) Ignite Grant, researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) are using quantum technology to develop a first-of-its-kind laparoscopic probe that will allow surgeons to accurately map the spread of tumours.

The technology has the potential to improve cancer survival rates and patient quality of life worldwide.

Led by Dr. Nicole Dmochowska from UniSA's Future Industries Institute, the $405,050 project is being undertaken in partnership with precision cancer surgery company Ferronova.

The probe will work alongside Ferronova's iron-oxide nanoparticle formulation (FerroTrace) to improve the detection of cancerous lymph nodes during surgery, reducing the need for extensive procedures that often lead to life-threatening complications and life-long side-effects for survivors.

Gastrointestinal cancers are among the deadliest, often spreading through the lymphatic system to distant lymph nodes before diagnosis. Traditional surgical methods involve removing large sections of tissue, increasing the risk of infections and long-term digestive issues.

By integrating state-of-the-art quantum sensors into a minimally invasive laparoscopic probe, we aim to give surgeons a powerful new tool to precisely locate affected lymph nodes. This will potentially enable more targeted surgery, reducing the need for extensive tissue removal and improving post-surgical recovery." Dr. Nicole Dmochowska from UniSA's Future Industries Institute

The UniSA research team has already demonstrated the feasibility of the quantum sensor-based magnetometer probes in a successful phase-1 clinical trial for oral cancer.

This new project will take this technology further by miniaturising the probe for use in laparoscopic – or keyhole – surgery, allowing for more precise and less invasive cancer treatments.

Researchers have spent more than eight years developing the magnetometer probes for cancer surgery. The AEA Ignite grant will fund the next crucial step: developing a fully functional, preclinically validated prototype that can be trialled in large animal models before progressing to human clinical trials.

"This research aligns with Australia's national priority areas in both medical science and quantum technology," according to UniSA researcher Professor Benjamin Thierry.

"The commercial potential is immense, with an anticipated global market exceeding $2 billion annually," Prof Thierry says.

Unlike existing lymphatic mapping techniques that rely on radioactive tracers, the quantum probe and FerroTrace combination provide a safer and more effective combination, according to Ferronova senior researcher and development engineer Dr. Aidan Cousins.

"This technology is particularly promising for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy before surgery, where conventional lymphatic mapping methods have limited effectiveness," Dr Cousins says.

"This could be a paradigm shift in cancer treatment, enhancing the quality of life for millions of patients worldwide."

Preclinical trials are expected to start within the next year.