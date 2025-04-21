One in five boys and men may have an eating disorder

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of TorontoApr 21 2025

A new study has found that over 1 in 5 boys and men in Canada and the United States may meet the diagnostic criteria for an eating disorder, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness, tailored prevention efforts, and inclusive clinical support for this under-recognized group.

Published using data from The Study of Boys and Men, the research analyzed responses from over 1,500 boys and men aged 15 to 35. Researchers used a validated diagnostic algorithm to assess probable eating disorders and examined key sociodemographic factors. The study found that 21.3% of participants met criteria for any probable eating disorder. Probable bulimia nervosa had the highest prevalence (5.8%), while probable anorexia nervosa was least common (0.34%).

The study revealed heightened risk among sexual minority participants: those who identified as gay and bisexual had significantly higher odds of meeting any eating disorder criteria compared to their heterosexual peers. Higher body mass index (BMI) was also associated with greater likelihood of probable diagnosis.

These findings signal a clear call to action. Boys and men-particularly those who are sexual minorities or in larger bodies-are at increased risk for eating disorders. Yet they remain overlooked in public health messaging and clinical practice."

Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, lead author on the study

The research team stresses the importance of developing prevention and intervention programs that are gender-inclusive and responsive to the unique experiences of boys and men. "Boys and men often face unique barriers to seeking help for eating disorders, including feelings of stigma and shame, fear of judgment, and a lack of gender-affirming treatment options," said Ganson. "Given the high prevalence of eating disorders in our study, there is an urgent need to reduce these barriers and ensure that all individuals struggling with eating disorders receive timely, compassionate care."

The study adds to a growing body of evidence urging a shift in how eating disorders are identified and treated across all genders.

Source:

University of Toronto

Journal reference:

Ganson, K. T., et al. (2025). Eating disorders among an online sample of Canadian and American boys and men. Eating Behaviors. doi.org/10.1016/j.eatbeh.2025.101980.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Is juicing good for your gut? Research shows surprising microbiome changes
New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches safer, Next-Generation Basophil Activation Test to improve, expedite allergy research
Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
Could tea during pregnancy give your baby a brain boost? Research says yes
Study highlights the need for more diversity in vaginal microbiome research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch