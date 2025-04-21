One in five boys and men may have an eating disorder

A new study has found that over 1 in 5 boys and men in Canada and the United States may meet the diagnostic criteria for an eating disorder, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness, tailored prevention efforts, and inclusive clinical support for this under-recognized group.

Published using data from The Study of Boys and Men, the research analyzed responses from over 1,500 boys and men aged 15 to 35. Researchers used a validated diagnostic algorithm to assess probable eating disorders and examined key sociodemographic factors. The study found that 21.3% of participants met criteria for any probable eating disorder. Probable bulimia nervosa had the highest prevalence (5.8%), while probable anorexia nervosa was least common (0.34%).

The study revealed heightened risk among sexual minority participants: those who identified as gay and bisexual had significantly higher odds of meeting any eating disorder criteria compared to their heterosexual peers. Higher body mass index (BMI) was also associated with greater likelihood of probable diagnosis.

These findings signal a clear call to action. Boys and men-particularly those who are sexual minorities or in larger bodies-are at increased risk for eating disorders. Yet they remain overlooked in public health messaging and clinical practice." Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, lead author on the study

The research team stresses the importance of developing prevention and intervention programs that are gender-inclusive and responsive to the unique experiences of boys and men. "Boys and men often face unique barriers to seeking help for eating disorders, including feelings of stigma and shame, fear of judgment, and a lack of gender-affirming treatment options," said Ganson. "Given the high prevalence of eating disorders in our study, there is an urgent need to reduce these barriers and ensure that all individuals struggling with eating disorders receive timely, compassionate care."

The study adds to a growing body of evidence urging a shift in how eating disorders are identified and treated across all genders.