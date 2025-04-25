Children with chronic conditions face higher RSV hospitalization risk

Pediatric Academic SocietiesApr 25 2025

Young children with chronic conditions are more likely to be hospitalized for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) than healthy children, according to a new study. The research will be presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2025 Meeting, held April 24-28 in Honolulu. 

Toddlers with chronic conditions are hospitalized for RSV at twice the rate as healthy toddlers over their first two seasons. The risk was highest for children born very prematurely under 28 weeks of gestation, or with conditions affecting multiple organs, the lungs, heart, or digestive system.

Researchers recommend that children with those specific conditions receive immunization against RSV in their first season to increase protection, even if their mother was vaccinated. Current guidelines suggest pregnant women should receive vaccination before birth to pass on antibodies.

Our research finds that many children with chronic conditions require seasonal RSV immunization beyond the period of protection that can be achieved with maternal vaccination. It expands current definitions from traditionally defined high-risk groups to other children with chronic conditions that could equally benefit from RSV immunization, up to two years of age. Our study underscores the importance of children with chronic conditions getting immunized against RSV in their second season, and in their first season even if their mother was vaccinated."

Marina Viñeta Páramo, graduate student at the University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine and presenting author

This study analyzed data from 431,937 infants born in British Columbia, Canada, between 2013 and 2023, including 25,452 infants with chronic health conditions.

Source:

Pediatric Academic Societies

