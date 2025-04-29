Substance use drives up severity and hospital costs of scooter-related injuries

Findings

Analyzing data from the 2016-2021 National Inpatient Sample, UCLA researchers found that 25% of 7350 patients hospitalized for scooter-related injuries were using substances such as alcohol, opioids, marijuana and cocaine when injured. Published in The American Surgeon, the study also notes that overall scooter-related hospitalizations during the 5-year period jumped more than eight-fold, from 330 to 2705. In addition, the risk of traumatic brain injuries among the substance use group was almost double that of the non-impaired patients. Substance use also increased hospital costs by an average $4,600 per patient.

Impact

While the rise in e-scooter's popularity has coincided with a jump in related injuries, the role of substance use in those injuries had not been previously explored. Given the rising prevalence of substance use in scooter-related injuries, the authors say strategies such as helmet mandates, substance use prevention and infrastructure improvements are needed to mitigate these injury risks.

Comment

"In today's landscape of rapidly growing scooter use, our study highlights how substance use among riders has played a significant role in the rise of severe, costly, and largely preventable injuries," said Dr. Areti Tillou, vice chair for education in the UCLA Department of Surgery and the study's senior author. "Our study was limited to hospitalized patients and thus likely underestimates the current rate of injuries. As urban centers continue to expand shared micromobility systems, the growing prevalence of substance use among scooter riders raises serious concerns about rider safety. These findings underscore the urgent need to strengthen safety regulations, enforce helmet use, and reduce substance use among scooter riders to prevent injuries and promote safer, more sustainable urban transportation."

Authors

Study co-authors are Hannah Benharash, Nam Yong Cho, Troy Coaston, Sara Sakowitz, Dr. Saad Mallick, and Giselle Porter.