Researchers prolong ketamine’s antidepressant benefits to two months

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Vanderbilt UniversityMay 22 2025

Roughly 10 percent of the U.S. population is afflicted with major depressive disorder at any given time, and up to 20 percent will exhibit MDD symptoms over their lifetimes.

Yet despite its prevalence, methods to treat MDD often fall short for a not-insignificant portion of the population. Antidepressants-the standard of treatment-don't work for 30 percent with MDD.

When infused at a low dose ketamine shows remarkable efficacy as a rapidly acting antidepressant, with effects observed within hours even in patients who have been resistant to other antidepressant treatments. However, consistent infusions of ketamine are needed to maintain symptoms at bay, which could result in side effects, such as dissociative behaviors and the possibility of addiction, and stopping treatment can result in relapse.

In a new study published in Science, Lisa Monteggia's and Ege Kavalali's labs show that it is feasible to substantially extend the efficacy of a single dose of ketamine from its current duration of up to a week to a longer period of up to two months.

The premise of this study, which was led by Zhenzhong Ma, a fantastic research assistant professor, was based on a testable mechanistic model that we developed that accounts for ketamine's rapid antidepressant action."

Lisa Monteggia

Monteggia holds the Lee E. Limbird Chair in Pharmacology and is the Barlow Family Director of the Vanderbilt Brain Institute.

Previously, researchers in the field had determined that ketamine's antidepressant effect requires the activation of a key signaling pathway called ERK, but only ketamine's long-term effects-not its rapid effects-are abolished when ERK is inhibited. As a fast-acting antidepressant, ketamine relies on ERK-dependent synaptic plasticity to produce its rapid behavioral effects. Ma and colleagues hypothesized that they could maintain ketamine's effects for longer periods by enhancing ERK activity.

Related Stories

In the recent paper, Ma discovered that ketamine's antidepressant effects could be sustained for up to two months by using a drug called BCI, which inhibits a protein phosphatase and results in increased ERK activity. By inhibiting the phosphatase, the authors retained ERK's activity and augmented the synaptic plasticity that drives ketamine's prolonged antidepressant effects.

Although the use of BCI make the application of these results to the clinic difficult, Monteggia said that the results provide a proof of principle that ketamine's antidepressant action can be sustained by targeting intracellular signaling. She and Kavalali, the William Stokes Professor of Experimental Therapeutics and the chair of the Department of Pharmacology, have worked on the project since its inception and hope that it fosters other studies looking to identify specific molecules that will enhance and sustain the action of a single dose of ketamine.

Ultimately, this work will be a steppingstone toward improving MDD patients' lives by reducing the burden of treatment.

Graduate student Natalie Guzikowski and postdoctoral fellow Ji-Woon Kim were coauthors on the study.

Source:

Vanderbilt University

Journal reference:

Ma, Z. Z., et al. (2025). Enhanced ERK activity extends ketamine’s antidepressant effects by augmenting synaptic plasticity. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abb6748.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rare sugars curb appetite and mimic diabetes drugs in mice
What makes H5N1 a pandemic risk and how can we stop it?
New AI tool predicts viral mutations to help future-proof COVID vaccines
Ultra-processed foods increase risk of anxiety and depression, study shows
Ubrogepant relieves early migraine symptoms and may help prevent full-blown attacks
Ten-year data confirm exercise is a powerful tool against depression
Animal research reveals metabolic differences between tirzepatide and semaglutide
Targeted polymersomes boost methotrexate efficacy for aggressive choriocarcinoma treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Network pharmacology analysis reveals HXTL mechanism in treating postmenopausal osteoporosis