Electron microscopy study shows how two enzymes work in tandem to process proteins

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Rockefeller UniversityJun 6 2025

Healthy cells are constantly breaking down proteins and building up new ones with the help of enzymes aptly named unfoldases, because they unravel proteins tagged for destruction or recycling. Now, a new electron microscopy study demonstrates how VCP, one such unfoldase, physically interacts with tag removal enzymes, called DUBs. The findings show how these two enzymes work in tandem to process proteins, and may have implications for the study of diseases such as those linked to neurodegeneration.

"VCP dysfunction is linked to neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's," says first author Lauren Vostal, a graduate student in the laboratory of Tarun Kapoor and now a senior scientist at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Actually being able to see physical contact between VCP and DUBs can provide insight into how these two enzymes are coordinated to regulate protein degradation."

Unfolding and cutting

Cells maintain proteostasis-a careful balance of the number of proteins present-through a series of coordinated mechanisms that ensure the rates of synthesis and degradation remain in concert. Because certain proteins cannot be degraded until they are first unfolded, unfoldases like VCP play a crucial role in this system. Once a protein is tagged for degradation or recycling, VCP threads the doomed protein through its central pore. There, if the protein is destined to be recycled, it must lose its functional tag; if it is to be destroyed, at least some of the tag must be left intact.

Researchers had long suspected that DUBs play a role in removing these tags. But while prior studies had detailed how substrates are threaded through VCP, the last step-how VCP interacts with DUBs to coordinate that final trim-remained a mystery.

"Precise communication between these enzymes is necessary," Kapoor says. "The tag, if removed prior to unfolding, would prevent any protein processing. So it was important that we understand this."

Kapoor, Vostal, and colleagues understood that imaging VCP in a complex with a DUB would be a major step toward figuring out how VCP coordinates protein degradation-a pressing question, given that VCP is overexpressed in cancers and mutated in neurodegenerative disorders. If the dysregulation of this system is linked to protein aggregation diseases, a better understanding of its structure and mechanism could help researchers design drugs to target it.

A protein processing model

In pursuit of a structural model of VCP-DUB interactions, the team used single-molecule mass photometry to demonstrate that VCP forms a stable complex with a DUB called VCPIP1, in solution. This technique was particularly useful because it allowed the team to assess binding strength, stoichiometry, and the effects of specific mutations or truncations.

This mass photometry method is not yet widely used, but it's really up and coming. It's an easy tool to pick up, and it gave us results that we would not have been able to get as quickly or cleanly with other methods."

Lauren Vostal, first author

Related Stories

The team then turned to cryo-electron microscopy and a number of biochemical assays, with which they further analyzed the interaction between VCP and VCPIP1, ultimately producing two structures of the complex and demonstrating that VCPIP1's DUB activity is stimulated in the presence of VCP.

A model for how VCP and DUBs may unite to regulate protein processing began to emerge. Up to three VCPIP1 molecules can bind to a single VCP hexamer, positioning their catalytic sites just below VCP's central pore-right where unfolded proteins emerge. It's a perfect arrangement: VCP does the unfolding, and VCPIP1 trims the tags only after this step.

Better still, VCP was able to activate VCPIP1 even without using ATP for energy, suggesting that their physical interaction alone is enough to boost enzymatic activity. The team also discovered that when a third VCPIP1 molecule binds VCP, it reshapes the complex to make room for folded tags-an important step, since VCPIP1 can only cut a tag once it has refolded after passing through the pore.

It's a compelling framework, which could have implications for drugs targeting protein aggregation diseases, such as Alzheimer's. But the model is not yet proven. Kapoor and colleagues have only looked at the two enzymes interacting on their own, without a tagged substrate present. In future studies, they plan to add the sort of protein that VCP would normally unfold, to see whether the VCP-VCPIP1 complex still behaves as predicted when actually doing its job.

"Now that we know this interaction between VCP and a DUB can occur, can the substrate bind when the DUB is bound?" Vostal asks. "That's the next fundamental research question."

Source:

Rockefeller University

Journal reference:

Vostal, L. E., et al. (2025). Structural insights into the coupling between VCP, an essential unfoldase, and a deubiquitinase. The Journal of Cell Biology. doi.org/10.1083/jcb.202410148.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Histology & Microscopy

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Autophagy-based mechanism provides insight into Parkinson’s disease protein secretion
Waters introduces BioResolve Protein A Affinity Columns to accelerate antibody titer measurement, enhancing process agility and batch quality
TDP-43 dysfunction in brain blood vessels may drive Alzheimer's and ALS progression
Electromagnetic waves disrupt SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and lower infectivity
Peptide nanostructures block amyloid buildup and boost neuron survival in lab tests
New Alzheimer's drug candidate reduces toxic protein and improves memory in mice models
Flea protein inspires breakthrough in preventing medical implant infections
PCSK9 protein controls how pancreatic cancer cells spread to the lung or liver

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New discovery reveals how cohesin complex alters gene expression