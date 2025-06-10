Novel self-propelled ferroptosis nanoinducer achieves deeper penetration into tumor tissues

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
International Journal of Extreme ManufacturingJun 10 2025

A novel self-propelled ferroptosis nanoinducer developed by Southern Medical University was able to achieve deeper penetration into tumor tissues to show enhanced anti-cancer effects, while remaining considerable biocompatibility. The work, reported in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, lays the groundwork for developing biocompatible, multifunctional nanotherapeutics for cancer treatment.

Limited penetration depth into tumor tissues continues to hinder the development of nanotherapeutics for cancer treatment.

"Conventional nanoplatforms cannot achieve active penetration, leading to poor penetration depth and efficiency into tumor tissues," said Yingfeng Tu, the corresponding author on the paper and a professor at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Southern Medical University. "It might weaken the tumor inhibitory effect of the nanoplatform. Here we're saying, why not design a nanotherapeutic that can actively penetrate deeper into tumor tissues via enhanced diffusion?"

Cancer is still a major killer threatening human health, with increasing mortality rates and a growing economic burden. Current clinical treatments such as surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy are often associated with significant systemic side effects.

Ferroptosis, a newly defined form of programmed cell death, plays a crucial regulatory role in tumor development. Therefore, researchers have recently developed ferroptosis-based nanoplatforms as a strategy for cancer treatment, but these approaches are still limited by poor biocompatibility, shallow tumor penetration, and low active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) loading.

To address these issues, Tu and coworkers used glutaraldehyde as a crosslinking agent to fabricate active nanoparticles consisting of only two endogenous proteins: glucose oxidase and ferritin. The resulting self-propelled nanotherapeutics exhibited enhanced diffusion, enabling deeper penetration into tumor tissues. Through the synergistic effect of the two components, intracellular ferroptosis was induced, leading to cell membrane disruption and the simultaneous destruction of multiple tumor cell organelles.

The researchers spent two years on a comprehensive study of their self-propelled ferroptosis nanoinducer, assessing its characterization, motion behavior and chemotactic behavior. Additionally, they evaluated tumor inhibitory performance of the developed nanotherapeutic both in vitro and in vivo.

"Biocompatibility is an issue that deserves greater attention," said the corresponding author Yingfeng Tu, "With the pure-protein framework, potential systemic toxicity can be minimized. The self-propelled nanotherapeutic we developed is capable of deeper tumor penetration with negligible toxicity at the same time. We believe this platform holds strong potential for cancer treatment."

The researchers are continuing the work, hoping to verify its tumor inhibitory effects on other cancer types, including non-small cell lung cancer. They are dedicated to facilitating its translation from bench to bedside.

 

Source:

International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing

Journal reference:

Xu, W., et al. (2025). Self-propelled Ferroptosis Nanoinducer for Enhanced Cancer Therapy. International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing. doi.org/10.1088/2631-7990/ada838.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immunotherapy before surgery boosts long term survival in lung cancer, trial shows
How soy and gut microbes alter cancer treatment results
AI and human scientists collaborate to discover new cancer drug combinations
Self-collection testing could be a solution to increasing access to cervical cancer screening
Anti-inflammatory diet linked to longer survival in colon cancer patients
Exercise after chemo key for colon cancer survival, study finds
AI spots future breast cancer risk in mammograms years before diagnosis
Clairity BREAST receives FDA authorization for AI-based breast cancer risk prediction

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
First-in-class antibody-drug conjugate shows high response rates in rare blood cancer trial