Telehealth-based care program boosts function and mood in seniors with cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkJun 12 2025

New research in the June 2025 issue of JNCCN-Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network found that older people with cancer had better daily functioning, improved mood, stronger illness understanding, and a higher quality of life if they participated in a telehealth-based care program called Geriatric Assessment-Guided Intervention-Supportive Care (GAIN-S). GAIN-S' supportive care services included personalized fitness training, nutritional support, psychiatric care, and psychosocial assistance, all delivered remotely.

The randomized clinical trial focused on 77 adults aged 65-and-older undergoing treatment for a metastatic solid tumor between June 2022 and July 2023 in Brazil. The care providers in the study were primarily located in high-population urban areas, while most patients lived in remote or underserved parts of the country. The patients who participated in the GAIN-S telehealth program demonstrated significant improvement in all measured areas after three months.

"Instead of requiring older patients to travel long distances for tailored and specialized care, we brought the expertise to them-ensuring equity in access regardless of geography," said senior author William Dale, MD, PhD, City of Hope, a national U.S. cancer research and treatment organization headquartered in Los Angeles. "It was a win-win for patients, families, and providers, bringing this growing standard of care to many more people using the available resources in an efficient way."

This is especially important in countries with substantial geographic and resource gaps, like Brazil and remote areas in any country. By bringing supportive care approaches to patients at the beginning of their cancer care journey, we can significantly improve the experience, communication, and outcomes of patients' lives."

Cristiane Decat Bergerot, PhD, lead author, Oncoclinicas&Co of Sao Paulo

WhatsApp was used for scheduling appointments and obtaining informed consent for the GAIN-S group. This enabled the team to automatically encrypt messages and have the option to make them disappear after 24 hours for added security.

"Social media can be used for anything, including now Comprehensive Geriatric Assessment and Management (CGAM)," commented Martine Extermann, MD, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center, who was not involved with this research. "Randomized clinical trials have established CGAM as the standard of care approach for optimal outcomes in older patients with cancer and are recommended in the NCCN Guidelines® and others. But CGAM has long been considered a 'niche' activity limited to large academic cancer centers. An increasing number of studies show it can be implemented in a broader practice setting, and now in low- and middle-Income countries as well. Let us spread the benefits of it!"

Source:

National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Journal reference:

Bergerot, C. D., et al. (2025). Telehealth Geriatric Assessment and Supportive Care Intervention (GAIN-S) Program: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. doi.org/10.6004/jnccn.2025.7020.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mitochondrial DNA variant predicts resistance to melanoma immunotherapy
Self-collection testing could be a solution to increasing access to cervical cancer screening
Ending unnecessary cancer screenings can take over a decade
AI and human scientists collaborate to discover new cancer drug combinations
Loss of Y chromosome in male immune cells linked to poorer cancer outcomes
Early camizestrant therapy keeps advanced breast cancer in check
AI model diagnoses lung cancer using just a laptop
AI spots future breast cancer risk in mammograms years before diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI model detects brain tumors with high precision using epigenetic fingerprints