Targeting IGF2BP1 offers a new approach to cancer therapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 20 2025

The RNA-binding protein IGF2BP1 has emerged as a key regulator of cancer hallmarks, influencing tumor proliferation, metastasis, immune evasion, and resistance to cell death. As an m6A reader, IGF2BP1 binds to methylated mRNA, stabilizing oncogenic transcripts and promoting cancer progression. Its role in regulating gene expression at the post-transcriptional level has positioned IGF2BP1 as a potential biomarker for cancer prognosis and a target for novel anti-tumor therapies.

Elevated expression of IGF2BP1 has been observed in multiple cancers, including lung, liver, breast, and colorectal cancers, correlating with poor prognosis and therapy resistance. Through its interaction with m6A-modified mRNAs, IGF2BP1 enhances the stability and translation of cancer-related genes, driving tumor growth, invasion, and metabolic reprogramming. Its ability to promote immune evasion by stabilizing PD-L1 mRNA further highlights its role in suppressing anti-tumor immunity.

By influencing ferroptosis resistance, IGF2BP1 contributes to the survival of cancer cells under oxidative stress. Additionally, its impact on tumor metabolism, particularly in regulating glycolysis and lipid metabolism, enables cancer cells to adapt to hostile microenvironments. The tumor microenvironment, characterized by hypoxia and immune suppression, is further influenced by IGF2BP1, making it a key player in the dynamic interactions that sustain tumor progression.

Given its central role in cancer biology, targeting IGF2BP1 represents a promising therapeutic strategy. Recent research has identified small-molecule inhibitors capable of disrupting IGF2BP1-RNA interactions, leading to reduced tumor cell viability and increased sensitivity to chemotherapy. These findings pave the way for the development of IGF2BP1-targeted therapies aimed at enhancing cancer treatment outcomes.

As research continues to uncover the molecular mechanisms underlying IGF2BP1's functions, its potential as a biomarker for early cancer detection and a target for precision medicine becomes increasingly clear. Further studies and clinical trials will be crucial in translating these discoveries into effective cancer therapies, offering hope for improved patient survival and treatment efficacy.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Qiu, L., et al. (2025). The biological roles and molecular mechanisms of m6A reader IGF2BP1 in the hallmarks of cancer. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101567.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Glucocorticoid receptor plays dual role in prostate cancer progression
Statins could reduce breast cancer mortality by a fifth
Single-dose of psilocybin shows long-term relief for depression in cancer patients
Low-dose vitamin D supplements can increase effectiveness of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients
FDA approval of pembrolizumab marks major shift in head and neck cancer treatment
BRCA mutations sharply increase risk of implant-associated lymphoma
Understanding long-term challenges for older breast cancer survivors
Gut microbes offer clues for early detection of pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rare pancreatic cancer patients show remarkable outcomes with immunotherapy