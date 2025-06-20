Targeting IGF2BP1 offers a new approach to cancer therapy

The RNA-binding protein IGF2BP1 has emerged as a key regulator of cancer hallmarks, influencing tumor proliferation, metastasis, immune evasion, and resistance to cell death. As an m6A reader, IGF2BP1 binds to methylated mRNA, stabilizing oncogenic transcripts and promoting cancer progression. Its role in regulating gene expression at the post-transcriptional level has positioned IGF2BP1 as a potential biomarker for cancer prognosis and a target for novel anti-tumor therapies.

Elevated expression of IGF2BP1 has been observed in multiple cancers, including lung, liver, breast, and colorectal cancers, correlating with poor prognosis and therapy resistance. Through its interaction with m6A-modified mRNAs, IGF2BP1 enhances the stability and translation of cancer-related genes, driving tumor growth, invasion, and metabolic reprogramming. Its ability to promote immune evasion by stabilizing PD-L1 mRNA further highlights its role in suppressing anti-tumor immunity.



By influencing ferroptosis resistance, IGF2BP1 contributes to the survival of cancer cells under oxidative stress. Additionally, its impact on tumor metabolism, particularly in regulating glycolysis and lipid metabolism, enables cancer cells to adapt to hostile microenvironments. The tumor microenvironment, characterized by hypoxia and immune suppression, is further influenced by IGF2BP1, making it a key player in the dynamic interactions that sustain tumor progression.



Given its central role in cancer biology, targeting IGF2BP1 represents a promising therapeutic strategy. Recent research has identified small-molecule inhibitors capable of disrupting IGF2BP1-RNA interactions, leading to reduced tumor cell viability and increased sensitivity to chemotherapy. These findings pave the way for the development of IGF2BP1-targeted therapies aimed at enhancing cancer treatment outcomes.



As research continues to uncover the molecular mechanisms underlying IGF2BP1's functions, its potential as a biomarker for early cancer detection and a target for precision medicine becomes increasingly clear. Further studies and clinical trials will be crucial in translating these discoveries into effective cancer therapies, offering hope for improved patient survival and treatment efficacy.