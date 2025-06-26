State abortion bans lead to longer waits and higher costs for care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - San FranciscoJun 26 2025

People in states that have banned abortion were more than twice as likely to receive them later in pregnancy, according to a new study by researchers at UC San Francisco.

The delays are primarily due to the additional time and costs associated with traveling longer distances to obtain care, according to researchers from Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH) at UCSF. Delays can make abortion care more complex. 

The study appears June 26 in the American Journal of Public Health, almost three years to the date of the Supreme Court decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion.

Following the 2022 Supreme Court decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, 14 states - Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin - adopted abortion bans. 

The researchers surveyed 855 people from these states between 2022 and 2024. Among the findings: 

• Second-trimester abortions increased from 8% to 17%.
• Travel time went from 2.8 hours to 11.3 hours; overnight stays increased from 5% to 58%; and travel costs went up from $179 to $372.
• After the state ban, 81% of people who contacted a clinic or call center reported traveling out of state for an abortion. Just 3% carried their unwanted pregnancy to term.

Banning abortion doesn't eliminate the need, it just forces people to travel farther and wait longer. As we mark the third anniversary of the Dobbs decision this week, it continues to be clear that abortion bans cause harm." 

Diana Greene Foster, PhD, a UCSF demographer, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, and study's senior author

Source:

University of California - San Francisco

Journal reference:

Berglas, N. F., et al. (2025). Changes in Abortion Access, Travel, and Costs Since the Implementation of State Abortion Bans, 2022–2024. American Journal of Public Health. doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2025.308191.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Common antibiotic shows promise in reducing preterm births
Prenatal air pollution exposure linked to higher childhood obesity risk
Global guideline released by WHO on managing sickle cell disease in pregnancy
Prenatal air pollution exposure related to subtle fetal brain changes
Cognitive gains from multivitamins depend on pregnancy diet
Study links gestational hypertension to increased seizure risk in offspring
Pregnancy complications linked to higher long-term stroke risk in women
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Use of sleep heart rate patterns to forecast diabetes risk in pregnancy