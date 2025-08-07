Deep learning model predicts adverse drug reactions from chemical structure

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pensoft PublishersAug 7 2025

Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are a significant cause of hospital admissions and treatment discontinuation worldwide. Conventional approaches often fail to detect rare or delayed effects of medicinal products. In order to improve early detection, a research team from the Medical University of Sofia developed a deep learning model to predict the likelihood of ADRs based solely on a drug's chemical structure.

The model was built using a neural network trained using reference pharmacovigilance data. Input features were derived from SMILES codes - a standard format representing molecular structure. Predictions were generated for six major ADRs: hepatotoxicity, nephrotoxicity, cardiotoxicity, neurotoxicity, hypertension, and photosensitivity.

"We could conclude that it successfully identified many expected reactions while producing relatively few false positives," the researchers write in their paper published in the journal Pharmacia, concluding it "demonstrates acceptable accuracy in predicting ADRs."

Testing of the model with well-characterized drugs resulted in predictions consistent with known side-effect profiles. For example, it estimated a 94.06% probability of hepatotoxicity for erythromycin, 88.44% for nephrotoxicity and 75.8% for hypertension in cisplatin. Additionally, 22% photosensitivity was predicted for cisplatin, while 64.8% photosensitivity was estimated for the experimental compound ezeprogind. For enadoline, a novel molecule, the model returned low probability scores across all ADRs, suggesting minimal risk.

Notably, these results demonstrate the model's potential as a decision-support tool in early-phase drug discovery and regulatory safety monitoring. The authors acknowledge that performance of the infrastructure could be further enhanced by incorporating factors such as dose levels and patient-specific parameters.

Source:

Pensoft Publishers

Journal reference:

Ruseva, V., et al. (2025) In situ development of an artificial intelligence (AI) model for early detection of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) to ensure drug safety. Pharmaciadoi.org/10.3897/pharmacia.72.e160997.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Outpatient therapy offers hope for young eating disorder patients after hospitalization
Novel eye-tracking metrics can help properly identify concussion-related vision disorders
Addressing avoidable hospitalizations in terminally ill nursing home residents
Autistic adults face high rates of mental health hospitalizations and readmissions
E-scooter riders are three times more likely than cyclists to end up in hospital, study shows
AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research
Substance use disorders increase risk of unplanned hospital readmissions
Simple words in online reviews reveal hidden patterns in patient experience

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods