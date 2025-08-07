Early-onset pancreatic cancer patients benefit more from neoadjuvant chemotherapy and surgery

Background and objectives

The incidence of early-onset pancreatic cancer (EOPC) is rising, yet optimal treatment strategies remain unclear. While adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT) has shown survival benefits in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, its specific role in EOPC patients following neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) and surgery remains underexplored. This study aimed to assess the clinical benefit of ACT in EOPC patients after NACT.

Methods

This retrospective cohort study analyzed pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma patients from the SEER database (2006–2019) who received NACT followed by curative resection. Propensity score matching (1:1) was used to balance covariates such as tumor, lymph node, metastasis stage, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. Overall survival (OS) and cancer-specific survival (CSS) were compared between patients with EOPC (<50 years) and average-onset pancreatic cancer (AOPC, ≥50 years). Multivariate Cox regression analysis was performed to identify prognostic factors.

Results

After propensity score matching (124 EOPC vs. 124 AOPC), EOPC patients had significantly longer median OS (41.0 vs. 29.0 months, P = 0.042) and CSS (48.0 vs. 30.0 months, P = 0.016). ACT was an independent prognostic factor for EOPC (OS: hazard ratio = 0.495, 95% confidence interval 0.271–0.903, P = 0.022; CSS: hazard ratio = 0.419, 95% confidence interval 0.219–0.803, P = 0.009), but not for AOPC (P > 0.05). Subgroup analysis revealed that EOPC patients with tumor, lymph node, metastasis stage II disease or those receiving ACT derived the greatest survival benefit.

Conclusions

EOPC patients exhibit superior survival following NACT and surgical resection compared to AOPC, with ACT further enhancing outcomes in this subgroup. These findings support the use of tailored ACT for EOPC and underscore the need for prospective validation.