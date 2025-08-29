Exploring the untapped potential of DNA glycosylation

Recent advancements in glycobiology have challenged the traditional understanding of molecular interactions, and a new study published in Engineering titled "Can DNA be glycosylated?" by Wei Wang further explores this emerging field. The study delves into the potential for DNA glycosylation, a process that, if confirmed, could significantly expand our understanding of cellular biology and molecular regulation.

The central dogma of molecular biology, which describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to proteins, has long been the cornerstone of biological understanding. However, recent discoveries in glycobiology have introduced the concept of the paracentral dogma, positioning glycans as a third alphabet of life, complementing nucleic acids and proteins. This new perspective has been particularly highlighted by the discovery that RNA molecules can undergo glycosylation, a process where glycans are attached to RNA bases, fundamentally altering their chemical properties and biological functions.



The study by Wei Wang examines the potential for DNA glycosylation, drawing parallels with the well-documented phenomenon of RNA glycosylation. RNA glycosylation has been observed in various small noncoding RNAs, including small nuclear RNAs (snRNAs), ribosomal RNAs (rRNAs), small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs), transfer RNAs (tRNAs), Y-RNAs, and microRNAs. These glycosylated RNAs, known as glycoRNAs, exhibit distinct molecular functions compared to their non-glycosylated counterparts. The attachment of glycans to RNA bases is mediated by enzymes such as glycosyltransferases, which are traditionally involved in protein glycosylation. This process is tightly regulated and involves specific sites for glycan attachment, such as 3-(3-amino-3-carboxypropyl) uridine (acp3U) in tRNAs.



The biological significance of glycoRNAs is profound. They are predominantly localized on the surface of living cells, where they interact with immune receptors such as sialic acid-binding immunoglobulin-like lectins (Siglecs), modulating inflammation, pathogen recognition, and immune tolerance. GlycoRNAs also serve as biomarkers for cellular health and disease, with aberrant glycosylation patterns potentially signaling pathological states like cancer or autoimmune disorders. Their dual composition of RNA sequences and complex glycan structures allows them to integrate genetic information with cellular signaling networks, making them versatile molecules with diverse biological functions.



While DNA glycosylation has not yet been experimentally confirmed, the study by Wang suggests that it is a promising area for future research. DNA glycosylation, if it exists, would involve the direct enzymatic addition of glycans to DNA, potentially impacting DNA structure, gene regulation, and cellular functions. Although no direct evidence currently supports enzymatic DNA glycosylation, non-enzymatic DNA glycation demonstrates that sugar modifications on DNA are chemically feasible. This process, which occurs when reducing sugars react with DNA, leads to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and has been linked to increased mutation rates, compromised DNA stability, and accelerated aging-related processes in pathological conditions like diabetes.



The hypothetical mechanisms of DNA glycosylation would likely involve specialized enzymatic machinery adapted to DNA's unique structure. Such enzymes might function in specific cellular compartments, such as the nucleus or mitochondria, and could be regulated by factors like cell cycle phase, DNA damage, or metabolic state. If proven, DNA glycosylation could introduce new functional and structural roles within the cell, including epigenetic regulation, DNA repair and stability, immune recognition, and cell-cell communication.



The exploration of DNA glycosylation represents a frontier ripe for discovery, with the potential to uncover novel pathways and molecular interactions that expand our understanding of DNA's role in cellular biology and disease. As glycomedicine continues to expand, the possibility of DNA glycosylation could bridge the gap between the central and paracentral dogmas of molecular biology, offering transformative insights into the molecular mechanisms governing life.