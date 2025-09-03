Study finds sex differences in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileySep 3 2025

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are serious mental illnesses that affect both males and females, but research in Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica indicates that sex may influence the characteristics and course of these conditions.

The research included 1,516 individuals from the multicenter PsyCourse Study: 543 with bipolar disorder, 517 with schizophrenia, and 456 healthy controls.

Several differences between groups and sexes were identified in age at diagnosis, age at treatment, illness duration, illicit drug use, and smoking. For example, females in the schizophrenia group were older than males at first outpatient treatment compared with females in the bipolar disorder group. Moreover, those who were older at first outpatient treatment presented a longer duration of illness. Regarding substance use, the highest rates were observed in males with schizophrenia. People with bipolar disorder showed better functioning and neurocognitive performance than those with schizophrenia. Among individuals with bipolar disorder, females reported better performance in verbal memory and psychomotor speed than males. Both females and males with serious mental illnesses showed higher rates of thyroid alterations than healthy controls.

Our findings reveal a clear message: sex-sensitive treatment is essential for improving clinical outcomes, promoting healthy habits, and managing comorbidities."

Anabel Martinez-Arán, PhD, corresponding author of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Serra-Navarro, M., et al. (2025) Influence of sex and diagnosis on clinical variables and neurocognitive performance in severe mental illness. Results from the PsyCourse Study. Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica. doi.org/10.1111/acps.70026

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

People with schizophrenia are more likely to develop COPD
Weekly risperidone capsule delivers consistent drug levels for schizophrenia patients
Weight loss drug semaglutide proven safe and effective for people with schizophrenia
New llama antibody-based treatment improves brain function in schizophrenia models
Mexican neuroscientist's journey from exile to schizophrenia research breakthroughs
Taking antipsychotic medications lowers crash risk for drivers with schizophrenia
New global guidelines aim to make clozapine safer and more accessible
Study shows elevated risk of psychopathology in children of people with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Automated cage monitoring system reveals behavioral changes in schizophrenia mouse model