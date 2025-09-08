New class of antihypertensive medications may have both kidney- and cardio-protective benefits

Adding the novel medication baxdrostat to standard care may help manage high blood pressure and delay the progression of kidney disease in people with chronic kidney disease and uncontrolled high blood pressure , according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2025. The meeting is in Baltimore, September 4-7, 2025, and is the premier scientific exchange focused on recent advances in basic and clinical research on high blood pressure and its relationship to cardiac and kidney disease, stroke, obesity and genetics. This study is simultaneously published today in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure are closely linked and, when not managed appropriately, can lead to serious outcomes such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure and progression to kidney failure. Aldosterone, a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, can play a role in both high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease. Aldosterone causes sodium to be retained, which increases water retention and blood pressure. Over time, an excess of the hormone can lead to stiffening and thickening of blood vessels, which can contribute to heart damage and cause scarring in the kidneys, thereby playing a role in both high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease.

These findings are encouraging for people living with chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure, two conditions that often go hand-in-hand and create a dangerous cycle. High blood pressure can worsen kidney function and declining kidney function can further elevate blood pressure, and these outcomes can be life-altering for patients." Jamie P. Dwyer, M.D., lead study author, professor of medicine, division of nephrology and hypertension, University of Utah Health, Salt Lake City

The study was designed to find whether adding baxdrostat to standard care is safe and could help lower blood pressure in people who have both chronic kidney disease (serious enough that they are likely to develop kidney failure or require a transplant during their lifetime ) and uncontrolled high blood pressure. Their blood pressure has remained high despite already taking either an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor or an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB), two medications that work on a group of hormones that act together to regulate blood pressure.

At the beginning of the study, participants had an average systolic (top number) blood pressure of 151 mm Hg despite treatment and evidence of kidney disease on laboratory testing. When the protein albumin was measured in the urine, the average level for participants was 714 mg/gm of creatinine; levels of 30 or higher may be a sign of chronic kidney disease. When a blood sample was used to measure the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR, a key indicator of kidney function), the average level was 44mL/min/1.73. Levels that are persistently less than 60 suggest chronic kidney disease.

Of 195 initial study participants, 192 were randomized to begin treatment with low-dose (0.5 mg-1 mg) or high-dose baxdrostat (2 mg-4 mg) or a placebo in addition to standard care. Three people finished the study early due to adverse events, their own decision to leave the study or for other reasons.

After 26 weeks:

The average systolic blood pressure had fallen 8.1 mm Hg more in participants receiving either dose of baxdrostat than in those receiving the placebo, a reduction of about 5%.

High potassium levels in the blood, a known side effect of medications that block the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, occurred in 41% of participants on baxdrostat and 5% of those on placebo. Most cases were mild to moderate.

There were no deaths or unanticipated adverse events during the trial, however, 9% of participants taking baxdrostat and 3% of those in the placebo group experienced a serious adverse event.

In an exploratory analysis, the researchers looked at the amount of albumin lost in the urine, a type of protein that when found in the urine in high amounts is a predictor of cardiovascular and kidney disease. They found the urine albumin level was 55% lower in those taking baxdrostat than in those taking a placebo, comparable to the reduction seen with medications that delay the progression of kidney disease.

"The reduction in urine albumin gives us hope that baxdrostat may also help delay kidney damage. This potential is now being tested in two large Phase 3 trials to determine if baxdrostat delays the progression of kidney disease," said Dwyer.

"These new findings are reassuring that this new class of antihypertensive medications are likely to have both kidney- and cardio-protective benefits and to be safe and effective for broad patient populations," said Jordana B. Cohen, M.D., M.S.C.E., immediate past chair of the American Heart Association's Hypertension and Kidney Cardiovascular Science Committee. "Patients with chronic kidney disease were historically often excluded from drug studies. It is particularly reassuring to know that patients with chronic kidney disease, who have very high rates of hypertension and elevated renin-angiotensin aldosterone activity, were represented in their own study, tolerated the medication well, and had both blood pressure and albuminuric benefits. This medication class could be a game changer in the management of hypertension in this patient group." Cohen, who was not involved in this study, is deputy director and associate professor of medicine and epidemiology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Study details, background and design: