Healthy diet found to reduce chronic pain beyond weight loss

We all know the benefits of a healthy diet. But new research from the University of South Australia shows that eating nutritious food is about far more than ticking off the five food groups – it can also significantly reduce chronic pain.

In a weight-loss study of 104 Australian adults living with overweight or obesity, researchers found that people who improved their diet quality over a three-month period reported far less joint and muscle pain, with the benefits not simply explained by weight lost.

The findings challenge common assumptions that weight loss is the primary way to reduce chronic musculoskeletal pain, highlighting the power of diet quality in managing health and wellbeing.

Lead researcher and PhD candidate, UniSA's Sue Ward, says the results open new doors for pain management strategies.

Chronic musculoskeletal pain is one of the most common and debilitating conditions worldwide. While excess weight is often thought to put stress on joints and drive pain, our study shows that what you eat may independently influence chronic pain. While weight loss helps many people, this study suggests that improving diet quality itself also eases the severity of people's pain. This is a very hopeful finding for people living with chronic pain." Sue Ward, lead researcher and PhD candidate, UniSA

The three-month dietary intervention reduced participants' energy intake by 30% (from about 9100 to 5800 kilojoules per day) by following the Australian Dietary Guidelines.

After three months, participants had not only improved the quality of their diet (through the consumption of more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats/alternatives) but also reduced their intake of discretionary foods and alcohol.

Specifically, they improved diet quality by 22%, reduced chronic musculoskeletal pain from 50% to 24%, and reported less pain severity and better pain-related quality of life. Most participants had also lost around seven kilograms of body weight.

Importantly, in the participants presenting with pain, researchers found that despite changes in weight, waist circumference, and body fat improvements in pain severity were directly linked to their improved diet quality.

Co-researcher, UniSA's Dr Alison Hill, says the results reinforce the importance of dietary guidelines.

"Eating well isn't just about long-term disease prevention – it can also have an immediate and tangible impact on how we feel day to day," Dr Hill says.

"This study shows that adopting a healthier diet may lead to meaningful reductions in pain which improve overall wellbeing."

While more research needs to be done, the study underscores the vital role of nutrition in chronic pain management and adds to a growing body of evidence that healthy eating supports both physical and mental health.