RAB26 identified as a critical regulator of prostate cancer aggressiveness

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdSep 11 2025

Prostate cancer (PCa) is one of the most common malignant tumors in men worldwide. While early detection has improved patient outcomes, effective therapies for advanced disease remain limited. Identifying the molecular drivers of PCa growth and metastasis is therefore essential to developing new treatment strategies that can overcome resistance to standard therapies.

In a recent study published in Genes & Diseases, researchers from Chongqing Medical University, revealed the pivotal role of RAB26-a regulator of cell signaling and trafficking-in prostate cancer progression.

Using single-cell RNA sequencing data (GSE141445), researchers found that RAB26 is mainly expressed in luminal and basal/intermediate prostate cancer cells. Elevated RAB26 expression was significantly correlated with advanced pathological stage, higher Gleason score, and poor patient prognosis. Subsequent analyses showed that RAB26 promotes proliferation, migration, and invasion of PCa cells, inhibits apoptosis, and enhances stemness and sphere formation of prostate cancer stem cells (PCSCs).

Transcriptome sequencing analysis indicated that RAB26 drives the metastatic potential of PCa by promoting epithelial–mesenchymal transition through cascades of MAPK/ERK pathways. The team also discovered that RAB26 facilitates the nuclear localization of TWIST1, a key EMT transcription factor, while TWIST1 in turn increases RAB26 expression - creating a positive feedback loop that accelerates cancer progression. Furthermore, the findings were validated in vivo, where RAB26 knockdown significantly reduced tumor size, stemness markers, and lung metastases.

Taken together, these findings identify RAB26 as a critical regulator of prostate cancer aggressiveness. The study underscores its potential both as a prognostic biomarker and as a molecular target for the development of novel therapies aimed at combating advanced and drug-resistant prostate cancer.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Wang, H., et al. (2025). RAB26 promotes prostate cancer progression via the MAPK/ERK-TWIST1 signaling axis. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101689

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Targeting metabolic reprogramming to overcome immune suppression in head and neck cancer
IFITM3 found to be critical regulator of immunotherapy sensitivity in small cell lung cancer
Colorectal cancer identified by its unique microbial fingerprint
NYU Langone strengthens world-leading GI cancer program with renowned leaders
Oncolytic viruses integrated with immunotherapy for next-generation cancer treatment
New tool can predict where deadly brain cancer might reappear
Cancer cells found to use ketones as alternate fuel for growth
Smoking fuels pancreatic cancer growth through immune suppression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Natural medicines as emerging tools to target the tumor vascular microenvironment