QuEChERS method enhances detection of harmful compounds in food

In today's world, people are increasingly prioritizing their health and well-being, with daily exercises and calorie-tracking apps becoming the new norm. People are therefore interested in incorporating highly nutritious food items such as fruits and vegetables into their diet plans. However, these foods-owing to contamination as well as due to certain cooking methods such as heating, smoking, grilling, roasting, and frying-may contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) (hydrophobic organic compounds comprising multiple fused aromatic rings) and their derivatives. PAHs comprise some carcinogenic compounds, posing significant risks to human health.

In this context, it is indispensable to extract, detect, and analyze PAHs in food. Traditional PAH extraction techniques, including solid-phase, liquid-liquid, and accelerated solvent extraction, are cost-effective but time-consuming, environmentally unfriendly, and require extensive manual work. Recently, scientists have proposed the QuEChERS (Quick, Easy, Cheap, Effective, Rugged, and Safe) method to streamline and accelerate the extraction of organic compounds. This novel technique reduces extraction time, improves accuracy and recovery rates, and simplifies sample preparation, making it safe, reliable, and efficient for PAH analysis.

In a new study, a team of researchers from the Department of Food Science and Biotechnology, Seoul National University of Science and Technology, led by Professor Joon-Goo Lee, utilized the QuEChERS method to determine eight PAHs (Benzo[a]anthracene, Chrysene, Benzo[b]fluoranthene, Benzo[k]fluoranthene, Benzo[a]pyrene, Indeno[1,2,3-cd]pyrene, Dibenz[a,h]anthracene, and Benzo[g,h,i]perylene in food. Their findings were made available online on 5 June 2025 and were published in Volume 34, Issue 12 of the journal Food Science and Biotechnology in August 2025.

The researchers extracted PAHs using acetonitrile. This was followed by purification via different methods involving various combinations of sorbents. The researchers validated the QuEChERS extraction method through a number of food matrices, finding that the calibration curves for the eight PAHs demonstrated remarkable linearity, ­with the R2 value exceeding 0.99.

Further, the gas chromatography‒mass spectrometry analysis revealed that the limits of detection ranged from 0.006 to 0.035 µg/kg, while the limits of quantification ranged from 0.019 to 0.133 µg/kg. Notably, recoveries ranged from 86.3 to 109.6% at 5 µg/kg, 87.7 to 100.1% at 10 µg/kg, and 89.6 to 102.9% at 20 µg/kg, with precision values between 0.4 and 6.9% in all food matrices.

Prof. Lee reveals, "This method not only simplifies the analytical process but also demonstrates high efficiency in detection compared to conventional methods. It can be applied to a wide range of food matrices."

In the industrial sector, this method could be used for inspecting food products for safety management. Furthermore, it is expected to lead to cost reduction and improved safety for workers.

"Our research can improve public health by providing safe food. It also reduces the use and emission of hazardous chemicals in laboratory testing," concludes Prof. Lee.

Overall, this study showcases that the developed PAH analysis method based on the QuEChERS approach is environmentally friendly, rapid, and accurate.