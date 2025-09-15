Mediterranean diet linked to better gum health

People living in the UK and following a diet close to the Mediterranean diet are more likely to have better gum health, with potentially lower amounts of gum disease and inflammation.

Findings from a King's College London study indicate that people not following a Mediterranean – style diet tended to have more severe gum disease, especially if they consumed red meat frequently.

In these patients, the researchers observed higher levels of circulating inflammatory markers, such as Interleukin-6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP).

However, patients whose diets were rich in plant-based food which are typical of a Mediterranean diet, such as legumes, vegetables, fruits and olive oil, showed lower levels of various inflammatory markers.

The research, published today in the Journal of Periodontology, evaluated 200 hospital patients enrolled in the King's College London Oral, Dental and Craniofacial Biobank by performing dental exams, taking blood samples, and asking them about their diets through questionnaires.

The Mediterranean diet is known for its emphasis on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. It has been associated with a lower risk of developing major diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and certain cancers.

There is substantial evidence showing that diet might play a role on human health by affecting the immune system and moderating inflammation. This depends on the composition of molecules in the diet, which include macronutrients, micronutrients and phytochemicals. Plant-based diets can contain more of these molecules which can lead to lower inflammation.

Our findings suggest that a balanced, Mediterranean-type diet could potentially reduce gum disease and systemic inflammation. We observed that there may be a connection between periodontal disease severity, diet, and inflammation. These aspects should be holistically considered when assessing the treatment for periodontitis in patients. Our research offers an important starting point that can lead to more research to better understand the relationship between foods intake and gum disease." Dr. Giuseppe Mainas, first author of the study and postdoctoral researcher, King's College London

Professor Luigi Nibali, lead author and a Professor of Periodontology from King's College London said: "There is emerging evidence about the role that a balanced diet might have in maintaining a periodontal healthy status. Our research shows the potential effect that a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet could play in improving the nation's gum health. Nevertheless, more investigation is needed to develop personalised approaches to help people manage their gum health."