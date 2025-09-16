Research challenges negative stereotypes about growing older

The aging population is one of the most important social issues of our time. However, discussions about aging are often one-sided and tinged with negativity. The latest research offers a fresh perspective: aging is changing, so our perceptions should change too.

Professor Taina Rantanen, from the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, highlights that older people are active agents who make decisions and take action to support and achieve well-being. According to Rantanen, given that people are now living longer and healthier lives, the traditional conception of aging is outdated.

We should dispel stereotypes that limit the well-being of older people.

Nowadays, there is no single truth about aging. An increase in life expectancy has created a new phase of life between middle age and old age, spanning approximately from 65 to 80 years. I call it 'later middle age'." Professor Taina Rantanen, University of Jyväskylä, Finland

Individual choices are key to finding meaning

Active aging is a life based on an individual's own goals, abilities and opportunities. According to research, meaningful actions chosen by the individuals themselves can improve the quality of life also in old age.

However, Rantanen also notes that the ideal of healthy and active aging can create pressure and guilt if individual starting points are overlooked.

"Even though statistics show that education, income level, a healthy diet and physical activity support well-being, there are things we cannot influence ourselves. The COVID-19 pandemic was a good reminder of this."

As the risk of illness increases with age, not everyone can achieve healthy aging, avoid major health problems, and live exceptionally long lives.

"Age is not just a number. It is a reality that gradually leads to a decline in functional ability, increasing the likelihood of disability and the need for care."

It is of key importance to adapt our lifestyle to changing conditions. This is an active process whereby the most meaningful activities are retained and those that require too much energy are abandoned.

Research modifies conceptions

Professor Rantanen also calls for renewal in research. She has published a new book on research into active aging and participation, taking a comprehensive look at the theories, methods and topical research results in the field.

Published by Springer, the book serves as a university textbook and is intended for researchers of aging and health, as well as students and professionals in the social, health, and physical activity sectors.

"Research methods influence the type of findings we obtain. These findings end up in the media and shape the general perception of aging. Therefore, it is the responsibility of researchers to produce multifaceted and realistic information that supports an understanding of the different forms of aging and promotes opportunities for all age groups to participate in meaningful activities."