Muscle hormone FGF21 linked to longer survival in ALS

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USSep 18 2025

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 8 of Aging-US on August 9, 2025, titled "The myokine FGF21 associates with enhanced survival in ALS and mitigates stress-induced cytotoxicity."

In this study, led by first author Abhishek Guha and corresponding author Peter H. King from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center, researchers discovered that a hormone called FGF21, which is released by muscles, is elevated in people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and may play a protective role. These findings are especially relevant because ALS is a fatal and currently incurable neurodegenerative disease.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is an age-related and progressive condition that affects the nerve cells responsible for muscle control. While some treatments can slow the disease, there is still a need to understand why ALS progresses at different rates in different individuals.

"In a prior muscle miRNA sequencing investigation, we identified altered FGF pathways in ALS muscle, leading us to investigate FGF21."

The research team analyzed muscle biopsies, spinal cord tissue, and blood samples from ALS patients and found that FGF21 levels were significantly elevated. This increase was particularly evident in atrophied muscle fibers-those that had shrunk due to nerve loss-and in the surrounding tissue. Importantly, patients with higher plasma levels of FGF21 showed slower loss of function and longer survival, with some living more than six years after diagnosis.

Using animal models and cultured cells, the researchers demonstrated that FGF21 levels rise even in the early, symptom-free stages of ALS. The hormone appeared to protect both muscle and motor neurons from stress-related damage. When added to stressed cells, FGF21 improved cell survival and reduced markers of cell death. In human muscle cells, FGF21 also supported the formation of new muscle fibers, a process known as myogenesis.

Related Stories

Blood tests revealed that patients with higher levels of FGF21 not only experienced slower disease progression but also tended to have a higher body mass index (BMI), a factor previously associated with longer survival in ALS. This suggests that FGF21 may reflect a patient's ability to counteract ALS through natural protective mechanisms. It could also serve as a biomarker to monitor disease severity and potentially guide treatment decisions.

The study also investigated how FGF21 communicates with cells. It found that the hormone's activity depends on a protein called β-Klotho, which was also altered in ALS-affected tissues. These changes were especially noticeable in motor neurons and muscle cells under stress, further highlighting FGF21's role in the body's response to damage.

While the study does not show that FGF21 can be used as a treatment, it highlights the hormone as a promising target for future research, clinical trials, and strategies to slow ALS progression by leveraging the body's natural protective systems.

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Guha, A., et al. (2025). The myokine FGF21 associates with enhanced survival in ALS and mitigates stress-induced cytotoxicity. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206298

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Love hormone oxytocin found to be critical for the formation of friendships
Changing the narrative on hormone-related mood disorders in women
Gut hormone INSL5 linked to chronic diarrhea in patients with bile acid malabsorption
Survey shows ongoing misconceptions about hormone therapy safety in cancer survivors
Artificial protein sensor offers new way to measure cortisol with a smartphone
Vegan diets support high-level training, but risks of muscle loss
Creatine increases muscle strength in Alzheimer’s patients
Do warm-ups improve muscle strength?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Wearable sensors track early signs of hormone-linked pregnancy changes