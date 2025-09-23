Pioneering initiative launched to connect data from IBD registries around the world

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and an international consortium of leading IBD researchers, today announced the launch of the Global IBD Registry (GLIDE), a pioneering initiative designed to securely connect data from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) registries around the world.

GLIDE will establish an integrated global research platform, enabling international researchers to analyze patient data at an unprecedented global scale while upholding the necessary standards in privacy and data sovereignty. Through secure, ethical international collaboration, GLIDE will accelerate insights into complex and unresolved clinical questions, driving improvements in care for those living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

This partnership will empower researchers with robust, diverse datasets and create new opportunities for impactful globally relevant studies. By strengthening the global evidence base and studies with sufficient scale and power, the collaboration aims to generate insights that will guide future research and inform approaches to care. Over time, the knowledge gained is expected to help improve understanding of IBD and identify avenues to benefit patients worldwide.

GLIDE, convened by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, brings together experts and organizations from around the world to work collaboratively on IBD research, making sure that diverse patient experiences and perspectives are represented. A key part of the U.S. effort is IBD Plexus®, the Foundation's comprehensive research platform that combines clinical data, biological samples with linked multimodal biospecimen data, and patient-reported information. Through the inclusion of IBD Plexus in GLIDE, the global registry gains valuable patient data, helping researchers uncover new insights, improve studies, and speed up the development of better treatments for people living with IBD.

Founding GLIDE members include:

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (United States)

Crohn's Colitis Cure (CCCure) (Australia and New Zealand)

GETECCU – Grupo Español de Trabajo en Enfermedad de Crohn y Colitis Ulcerosa (Spanish IBD Group) (Spain)

Center for Molecular Prediction of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Department of Clinical Medicine, Aalborg University (Denmark)

Shaare Zedek Medical Center (Israel)

UniversitätsSpital Zürich (Switzerland)

University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine (Puerto Rico)

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (India)

"GLIDE draws on our proven experience operating country-specific registries and deep expertise in IBD to advance rigorous, collaborative research," said Angela Dobes, MPH, Senior Vice President of IBD Plexus, Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and GLIDE Co-Chair. "By combining advanced data-sharing technologies with strong privacy safeguards, GLIDE creates new pathways for collaboration, connecting information once siloed across countries and institutions. This partnership empowers researchers to collaborate globally, tackling critical unmet needs in IBD research and accelerating progress toward improved patient outcomes worldwide."

GLIDE's initial work groups co-led by founding members collectively oversee technology strategy, data quality and harmonization, and research project development and selection. This oversight ensures robust technical solutions, interoperable and high-quality data standards, and research efforts that are well-prioritized and fit-for-purpose, demonstrating how a cross-global registry initiative can drive impactful international research, while ensuring data sovereignty and maintaining trust across borders.