Discovery of EUDAL reveals new mechanism behind chemotherapy resistance in oral cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, School of MedicineSep 30 2025

Oral cancer is one of the most common head and neck cancers worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of new cases diagnosed every year. Despite advances in surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, survival rates remain poor. One of the main challenges is that tumors quickly adapt and develop resistance to drugs that previously controlled them.

A key factor behind this resistance is hypoxia-or the shortage of oxygen that develops inside tumors as they grow. Hypoxia not only promotes aggressive cancer behavior but also makes treatments less effective. Scientists have long suspected that hypoxia interacts with critical growth pathways in cancer cells, but the exact mechanisms have remained unclear.

Now, a new study published online on 12 September 2025, in volume 17, issue 1, in the International Journal of Oral Science, addresses this and uncovers an unexpected answer. The study was led by Distinguished Professor Zhiyuan Zhang and Associate Professor Qin Xu at the Ninth People's Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, China, and reports that hypoxia can directly activate the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-a protein that normally drives cell growth and survival when switched on by external signals. Here, however, EGFR becomes active without its usual triggers.

In a remarkable discovery, the team identified a previously unknown long noncoding RNA (lncRNA), which they named EUDAL-short for EGFR ubiquitination- and degradation-associated lncRNA. Unlike messenger RNAs that code for proteins, lncRNAs regulate other molecules inside cells. Normally, EGFR is kept under control by a cellular "tagging" system, where helper proteins such as c-Cbl/Grb2 attach small molecular labels that signal it for disposal. EUDAL blocks this step by binding to EGFR and preventing its breakdown. As a result, EGFR remains permanently active, triggering downstream signaling pathways (STAT3/BNIP3; Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3) and promoting autophagy-a recycling mechanism that cancer cells hijack to survive chemotherapy.

"We were surprised to discover that oxygen shortage alone was enough to switch on EGFR in oral cancer cells," says Prof. Zhang. "This noncanonical activation gives tumors a survival advantage and helps explain why many patients do not respond to chemotherapy."

To test the role of EUDAL, the researchers carried out experiments in both, cell and animal models. They found that oral cancer cells with high EUDAL levels resisted cisplatin, a standard chemotherapy drug. However, when EUDAL was blocked, cancer cells regained their sensitivity to the drug treatment.

Animal studies demonstrated similar results. Tumors rich in EUDAL continued to grow even after cisplatin therapy, but when combined with inhibitors of STAT3 or autophagy, chemotherapy became effective again, significantly reducing tumor size.

Related Stories

The team also examined tumor samples from patients undergoing platinum-based chemotherapy. Those with higher levels of EUDAL, active EGFR, and STAT3 were far more likely to have poor responses, while patients with lower levels responded better to treatment.

Discussing these results further, Dr. Xu says, "Our results suggest that EUDAL is not just a marker but a driver of resistance. In practice, measuring EUDAL levels could help predict which patients are unlikely to benefit from standard chemotherapy, allowing doctors to choose alternative or combination strategies."

These findings also reshape our understanding of cancer biology. EGFR is a well-known cancer driver and a common target for therapies, but its activation was previously thought to depend on mutations or external growth factors. This study shows that the tumor microenvironment-in this case, lack of oxygen-can also fuel EGFR activity through a novel RNA-based mechanism. However, further research is needed before these insights can be translated into clinical practice.

Overall, the findings of this study highlight EUDAL as both a biomarker of poor treatment response and a potential therapeutic target. Drugs that block EUDAL or its downstream signaling could one day be paired with chemotherapy to outsmart resistant tumors. By revealing how tumors exploit EUDAL to survive, this study exposes a hidden vulnerability in oral cancer. Cutting off this escape route may offer patients a better chance at successful treatment and longer survival.

Source:

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Chen, S., et al. (2025). LncRNA EUDAL shapes tumor cell response to hypoxia-induced constitutive EGFR activation and promotes chemoresistance in oral cancer. International Journal of Oral Science. doi.org/10.1038/s41368-025-00396-2

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Patient-derived organoids advance cancer therapy and vaccines
Genetic testing guides personalized radiation patients with HPV-positive throat cancer
UCLA presents advances in radiation therapy at ASTRO 2025
Novel treatment disrupts tumor immunosuppression in pancreatic cancer
New T cell therapy targets CTNNB1 cancer mutation with promising results in animal studies
Medical imaging radiation linked to small cancer risk in children
Modifiable risk factors could double global kidney cancer cases by 2050
Leading cancer organizations call for action to boost HPV vaccine coverage

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blocking iron-regulating enzyme triggers cancer cell death in multiple myeloma