NASN position statement emphasizes the importance of school immunizations

The National Association of School Nurses (NASN) today released its updated position statement, Immunization and Vaccination Requirements, underscoring the essential role of timely, up-to-date, and complete vaccinations in protecting school-age youth, staff, and communities from preventable, serious infectious diseases.

NASN calls for school immunization requirements to be aligned with the best available scientific evidence and recommends eliminating vaccine exemptions, except in cases of validated medical contraindications.

Immunizations save lives, reduce illness, and keep students healthy, safe, and ready to learn. School nurses are trusted leaders in addressing vaccine hesitancy, correcting misinformation, and supporting families to ensure every child has access to the protection vaccines provide." Lynn Nelson, MSN, RN, NCSN, NASN President

The updated statement highlights:

The critical importance of evidence-based school immunization requirements.

The role of school nurses in improving vaccination coverage and addressing hesitancy.

The need for equitable access to vaccines for all school-age children.

The elimination of non-medical vaccine exemptions to protect public health.

School nurses remain at the forefront of vaccination efforts-reinforcing requirements, tracking immunization records, supporting families with catch-up schedules, and leading school-based vaccination clinics.