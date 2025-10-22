VT3989 shows promising antitumor activity in refractory mesothelioma patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer CenterOct 22 2025

The first-in-class YAP-TEAD inhibitor VT3989 continued to be well tolerated and demonstrated notable initial antitumor activity, particularly in patients with refractory mesothelioma, according to results from a trial led by researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Data from the Phase I/II trial were presented today by Timothy Yap, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and vice president and head of clinical development of MD Anderson's Therapeutics Discovery division, at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress (Abstract 920O) and published simultaneously in Nature Medicine.

What are the notable results of this study evaluating VT3989?

The trial enrolled 172 patients, including 135 with refractory mesothelioma. Of the 22 mesothelioma patients treated with the optimized dose levels, seven had partial responses and 12 had stable disease – a disease control rate of 86%. All 22 mesothelioma patients had previously received immunotherapy, and 82% had previously received chemotherapy.

This study has multiple important takeaways, including the demonstration of significant disease control even in this heavily pretreated population. The safety profile was also encouraging, with mainly low-grade adverse effects. These data were strong enough to support the continued clinical development of VT3989 in mesothelioma, and we look forward to the next clinical study of the compound."

Timothy Yap, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and vice president and head of clinical development of MD Anderson's Therapeutics Discovery division

How does VT3989 work?

This trial of VT3989 represents the first clinical proof-of-concept for inhibiting part of an important signaling pathway that regulates cell growth and immune response. This pathway is known as the Hippo signaling pathway and, within this pathway, the yes-associated proteins (YAP) work with transcriptional enhancer activator domain (TEAD) proteins.

In several cancer types, YAP is overexpressed or overactivated due to dysfunction in the pathway, which fuels cancer growth. VT3989 inhibits a specific modification on the TEAD protein, which blocks YAP function. Hence, VT3989 is known as a YAP-TEAD inhibitor.

Why is this being studied in mesothelioma patients?

Cancers with NF2 gene mutations are particularly dependent on the YAP-TEAD pathway. The NF2 gene encodes a protein called Merlin, and NF2 gene mutations/Merlin protein loss are common in mesothelioma patients.

Additionally, mesothelioma is a cancer that is very difficult to treat, and there are currently limited options for patients who do not respond to first-line treatments, making this a major unmet clinical need.

Previous trial updates

Initial data from this trial were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, demonstrating encouraging Phase I results.

Source:

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Journal reference:

Yap, T. A., et al. (2025). YAP/TEAD inhibitor VT3989 in solid tumors: a phase 1/2 trial. Nature Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41591-025-04029-3

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Heavy drinking fuels Alzheimer’s disease by igniting brain inflammation and protein damage
Osimertinib plus chemotherapy improves survival in EGFR-mutated lung cancer
Discovery explains why women face higher risk of Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis
Oral combination regimen improves survival in ER-positive HER-2-negative breast cancer
Fatty acids found to be a primary driver of triple-negative tumor growth
Experimental gene therapy restores immune system function in children with genetic immune disorder
Ganoderma lucidum protects against liver damage from high-fat diets
Thymic health found to predict immunotherapy success in cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New personalized therapy boosts tamoxifen effectiveness in breast cancer patients