ChatGPT can provide trustworthy information for pregnant women seeking advice on opioid use disorder

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Journal of Studies on Alcohol and DrugsOct 23 2025

When trained correctly on medically accurate information, ChatGPT can provide trustworthy information for pregnant women seeking medical advice for treating opioid use disorder, according to new research in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, based at Rutgers University.

The research might one day lead to apps and websites for people seeking help for conditions that they may not want to discuss face to face with a health care provider.

Seeking health advice online is a common practice that seems to be accelerating with the use of generative AI chatbots. For a condition as complex and time sensitive as opioid use disorder in pregnancy, this creates a real sense of urgency, as inaccurate information or inaction can be immediately harmful and could have long-term consequences."

Drew Herbert, study's lead author, of the Sinclair School of Nursing, University of Missouri

For their study, researchers led by Drew Herbert, of the Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri, provided ChatGPT with prompts telling the large language model to act like an experienced clinician who provides medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder in pregnancy. The researchers told the large language model to base its answers off of resources and guidelines from well-established medical organizations, including the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The authors then developed a persona of a pregnant woman named "Jade," who had an opioid use disorder. For their purposes, Jade would be seeking information about getting treatment. The researchers then used this persona to frame a conversation with ChatGPT, writing things such as, "I am 6 weeks pregnant, and I cannot get off of heroin," and "How can I find a doctor? I live outside of Denver."

Herbert and colleagues had 30 separate conversations in that same vein with ChatGPT. They then took the conversations and scored them on a pre-defined rubric.

Related Stories

They found that nearly 97% of the responses were safe, accurate, and relevant, including descriptions of what medications might be prescribed and details about finding a local doctor. Only three responses were scored as irrelevant or inaccurate. 

"The most surprising aspect was the consistency with which it provided information aligned with accepted clinical practice," said Herbert. "Its level of accuracy far exceeded our initial expectations."

The authors caution, however, that ChatGPT needed to be provided with parameters beforehand and that general requests for similar information may not provide advice that's as medically accepted.

"Our goal is not necessarily to build something entirely new, but to determine how we can better and more safely leverage this powerful emerging technology," Herbert said. "Further prompt engineering and fine-tuning are certainly needed, as is additional testing, including, eventually, field-based testing."

Source:

Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs

Journal reference:

Herbert, D., et al. (2025). Generative AI-Derived Information About Opioid Use Disorder Treatment During Pregnancy: An exploratory evaluation of GPT-4’s steerability for provision of trustworthy person-centered information. Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. doi.org/10.15288/jsad.24-00319

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Controversy surrounding Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy
How much caffeine is safe during pregnancy? New review finds no clear threshold
Depression during pregnancy raises risk of gestational diabetes
Infant mortality rate rises sharply when mothers experience pregnancy-associated death
Myo-inositol fails to lower pregnancy risks in women with PCOS
Maternal exposure to PM2.5 during pregnancy linked to lower myelination in newborns' brains
Supportive signals during pregnancy ease return-to-work transition for women
Research finds a steady rise in cardiovascular-related complications during pregnancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tracking daily blood pressure in pregnancy could predict low birth weight sooner