Study reveals challenges in accessing wheelchairs through Medicare-listed suppliers

Published today in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, a University of Minnesota Medical School research team found that access to wheelchairs through Medicare-listed suppliers is inconsistent and often challenging.

Using a secret-shopper approach where researchers posed as patients seeking care, the research team evaluated insurance acceptance, administrative requirements, delivery timelines and costs in two urban zip codes. Only one-half of suppliers with wheelchairs in supply accepted Medicare, and many imposed additional documentation requirements. Among these suppliers, nearly half reported it would take several weeks before wheelchair approval and delivery.

For those paying cash, the median wheelchair cost was $300. Most suppliers accepting Medicare did not mention Medicare's rent-to-own program for wheelchairs.

Patients attempting to access a wheelchair through suppliers listed in the Medicare directory face administrative and logistical challenges, highlighting the need for urgent policy form to assist vulnerable older adults in accessing critical medical equipment. Greater oversight of supplier practices, clearer standards and improved directory accuracy are needed to reduce administrative and financial barriers for beneficiaries." Arjun Gupta, MBBS, assistant professor, University of Minnesota Medical School

Further studies are suggested to expand to rural and diverse geographic settings, evaluate the accuracy of Medicare's supplier directory and assess the real-world impact of access barriers on patients and caregivers.

"Patients with mobility issues are often forced to navigate a maze of phone calls, insurance rejections and paperwork just to get a basic wheelchair. These delays and barriers leave many with no choice but to pay out-of-pocket through online marketplaces or other sources- this is an unacceptable burden on those already facing health problems," said Dr. Gupta, who is also an oncologist with M Health Fairview.

This research was funded by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.