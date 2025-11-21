Blue light from tablets may not disrupt sleep in young children

The blue light that tablets emit is believed to make sleep less restful. However, an experimental study with young children was unable to confirm this assumption.

It is often said that the blue light emitted by tablets and phones makes it harder to fall asleep because it impacts the production of the sleep hormone melatonin.

Scientists Professor Sabine Seehagen, Neele Hermesch, and Dr. Carolin Konrad from the Chair of Developmental Psychology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, designed a comprehensive study to examine this effect in young children in their own home environments. Rubin, the science magazine of Ruhr University Bochum, reports on the findings.

Comprehensive, experimental study

We have been working on infant sleep and media use for a while now. But this field of research is rife with correlational studies. This approach doesn't say much about whether poor sleep is the media's 'fault,' or whether there is something else at play here. This was why we wanted to devise an experiment." Professor Sabine Seehagen, Ruhr University Bochum

While most experiments in this field are conducted with adults in laboratory settings, the three developmental psychologists in Bochum wanted to test and observe children in their own homes in order to understand the impact of tablet use on sleep in everyday life.

Tablet versus picture book

The researchers visited each of the 32 participating families with children between 15 and 24 months of age twice and explained the procedures.

At the heart of the experiment was the question of whether watching a story on a tablet has different consequences for the release of melatonin and nighttime sleep than viewing the same story in a picture book.

The children wore an actiwatch on their ankle with sensors that measured movements during the night. This allowed the scientists to draw conclusions about sleeping behavior, such as duration, quality, and time spent falling asleep. The release of melatonin was measured via three saliva samples per child each evening.

Surprising results

"On the evening with the tablet, we expected a flatter increase in released melatonin than on the evening with the book," says Konrad. This would indicate that the blue light emitted by the tablet suppressed melatonin production.

Surprisingly, however, the data did not support this assumption.

Detailed article in Rubin

