UCL study reveals the challenges faced by London's night workers

A major new study by UCL researchers has revealed the challenges faced by London's 1.3m night workers, including pay inequality, health problems, transport difficulties, safety concerns and a lack of workplace dignity.

Night workers, those who typically work between 6pm and 6am, make up around a quarter of London's 5.3m workforce and 16% of the UK's night workforce. They include nurses, bus drivers, security guards, waiters, performers, cleaners and delivery riders and drivers. More than 220,000 commute from outside the capital, and are disproportionately from ethnic minority groups, and/or not born in the UK. Many are women and LGBTQ+.

The Data after Dark project, led by the UCL Social Data Institute and UCL Urban Laboratory, is the most comprehensive study of its kind. Supported by the Mayor of London, the study combines innovative spatial analysis using mobile phone data, surveys of workers and employers, interviews, and in-depth documented conversations with night workers across sectors, to better understand their experiences and working conditions, and to map night-worker activities across the city.

As part of the study, researchers also set out a series of policy recommendations, several of which are relevant to the Employment Rights Bill which is due to make sweeping reforms to UK employment law. The researchers emphasise that the Bill's success depends on whether it addresses the specific and often overlooked challenges faced by night workers.

Key findings

Financial insecurity :

Of those night workers who responded to the researcher's survey, 29% earn below the London Living Wage, and 26% work multiple jobs. Many work under precarious or irregular employment conditions, with limited legal protections. Only 11% of surveyed employers are accredited to the Mayor of London's Good Work Standard.

Many reported stress and social isolation, and difficulty managing conditions like insomnia, migraines and diabetes, due to work. They are at high risk of food insecurity: 63% reported limited access to healthy food, and 47% had no access to affordable food, during work.

32% said their night journeys take longer than daytime commutes, often involving multiple transport modes. 62% rely on public transport, with buses and the Underground most used, yet many may not benefit from daily fare caps due to shift timings.

20% feel unsafe commuting after dark, especially those with long journeys. Workers reported harassment, theft, and discrimination based on ethnicity or gender, both at work and while travelling.

Policy recommendations summary

Researchers propose:

Fair wages and conditions that reflect the risks and challenges of night work, and supportive employer practices, including flexible training opportunities and workplace rights education.

A review of transport infrastructure, examining changes such as extended operating hours, dedicated night routes and fair travel pricing.

Incentivise pilot night worker hubs near employment zones offering safe, staffed rest and welfare spaces.

Health support, including the provision of healthy, affordable meals, access to mental health services, additional research into long-term health impacts and raised awareness of the Government's Working Time Regulations.

Up to now relatively little data has been gathered on the experiences of night workers because the statistical infrastructure in the UK largely assumes a consistent 9 to 5 working pattern, missing many who work outside those hours. Night workers make up a diverse but fragmented workforce that spans multiple sectors, both public and private. This includes most commonly hospitality, food delivery, cleaning, maintenance and security work." James Cheshire, Lead Researcher, Professor, UCL Social Data Institute

He added: "London is a vibrant and complex 24-hour metropolis, that relies on those who clean offices, stock shelves and keep deliveries moving while most of us sleep.

"This study highlights the stark differences in their working and economic conditions, that impacts their safety, health and wellbeing. Our series of policy recommendations would go some way to addressing these disparities."

Professor Ben Campkin and Dr Alessio Kolioulis (UCL Urban Laboratory) led the Data after Dark's, Voices of Night Workers report, capturing personal stories to inform policy.

"There's urgency here," said Professor Campkin. "The Employment Rights Bill going through Parliament proposes landmark reforms to UK employment law - including protections against exploitative contracts, day-one rights to unfair dismissal claims, and improved sick pay. However, if the Bill is to truly be effective, we must understand and act on the lived experiences of night workers, otherwise the legislation may fall short of its promise to 'Make Work Pay' for all."

Matthew Hopkinson, Honorary Professor of Practice and Co-Founder of Didobi, added:

"This research provides the evidence needed to support an often unseen group of workers and businesses."

Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries, Justine Simons, said: "Throughout the night 1.3 million Londoners are working hard to keep our city running. Night workers make a crucial contribution across all aspects of London's culture, hospitality and our wider economy. For too long our knowledge of their experiences has been very limited, so this report is an important step forward, and it shines a light on both the challenges and the opportunities. Working with our partners across the capital we will continue to do all we can to support those working at night, as we build a fairer and better London for everyone."

Though this project focused on London, the researchers say it offers insights for other cities in the UK and globally.

The project was supported by the Mayor of London and brings together researchers from the UCL Social Data Institute, the UCL Urban Laboratory in The Bartlett Faculty of the Built Environment, the Geographic Data Service and Didobi Limited.