Researchers explore how the visual brain system recovers following traumatic injury

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceDec 15 2025

The brain shows a capacity to recover from traumatic injury, which somewhat contradicts the widely accepted idea that neurons do not regenerate. So how is recovery possible? In a new JNeurosci paper, Athanasios Alexandris and colleagues, from Johns Hopkins University, used mice to explore how the visual brain system recovers following traumatic injury. 

The researchers monitored connections from cells in the eye to the brain after injury. They discovered that surviving cells compensated for cell death by sprouting extra branches to make connections with more neurons in the brain. This sprouting occurred to such an extent that connections between the eye and brain matched preinjury levels. Activity measures showed that these connections were functional. Notably, there were sex differences: Female mice had delayed or incomplete repair. 

According to the authors, this work points to a compensatory mechanism following brain injury that differs between sexes. Says Alexandris, "We didn't expect to see sex differences, but this aligns with clinical observations in humans. Women experience more lingering symptoms from concussion or brain injury than men. Understanding the mechanism behind the branch sprouting we observed-and what delays or prevents this mechanism in females-could eventually point toward strategies to promote recovery from traumatic or other forms of neural injury." The researchers plan to continue exploring underlying mechanisms and why they may be different in females and males. 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0792-25.2025

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers map how brain networks differ in individuals at high clinical risk for psychosis
AI model could help radiologists identify brain abnormalities in MRI scans
Researchers discover new biomarker of "complicated" mild- to severe-pediatric traumatic brain injury
Novel wireless device uses light to send information directly to the brain
Supportive marriages may shape appetite control through oxytocin and the brain–gut axis
Study reveals how brain protein KCC2 influences reward learning
How the human brain processes spoken language mirrors AI architecture
Brain function discovery helps explain why childhood adversity raises metabolic disease risk in women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI method could help clinicians accurately identify brain tumors and radiation necrosis