Discovery lays foundation for understanding how the cell senses membrane injuries

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Umeå UniversityJan 12 2026

When the cell's recycling stations, the lysosomes, start leaking, it can become dangerous. Toxic waste risks spreading and damaging the cell. Now, researchers at Umeå University have revealed the molecular sensors that detect tiny holes in lysosomal membranes so they can be quickly repaired - a process crucial for preventing inflammation, cell death, and diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Lysosomes are the cell's recycling stations, handling cellular waste and converting it into building blocks that can be reused. Lysosomal membranes are frequently exposed to stress from pathogens, proteins, and metabolic byproducts. Damage can lead to leakage of toxic contents into the cytoplasm, which in turn may cause inflammation and cell death. Until now, the mechanism by which cells detect these membrane injuries has remained unknown.

In a recently published study, professor Yaowen Wu and his research group at the Department of Chemistry at Umeå University, identified the signalling pathway that is activated in response to lysosomal damage. This discovery laid the foundation for understanding how the cell senses membrane injuries.

In the new study, the researchers take it a step further and have discovered two autophagy protein complexes that serve as the long-sought sensors of lysosomal damage.

They respond and quickly move to the damaged membranes when protons or calcium leak out, initiating the repair system that seals the hole. We observed that without these two key proteins, the cell fails to repair the damage, causing the lysosome to rupture."

Yaowen Wu, lead author of the study

The team used a combination of live-cell imaging, genetic knockout models, advanced microscopy, and functional repair assays to map the sequence of events following controlled lysosomal damage.

The results apply to several different types of cells and show the same underlying mechanism.

"The discovery provides a new understanding and opens the door to new treatment strategies for diseases where lysosomal damage plays a central role. In future studies, we will investigate links to neurodegeneration, infections, and inflammation," says Yaowen Wu.

Dale Corkery, staff scientist and first author, adds:

"It is vital that lysosomal contents stay where they belong. If we understand why leaks sometimes go undetected, we can also understand why cells die in neurodegenerative diseases."

The study is published in the scientific journal EMBO Journal.

Source:

Umeå University

Journal reference:

Corkery, D. P., et al. (2026). The ATG8 E3-like ligases sense lysosomal damage and initiate ESCRT-mediated membrane repair. The EMBO Journal. doi: 10.1038/s44318-025-00672-1. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1038/s44318-025-00672-1

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CIRM awards $7.4 million to advance stem cell-based gene therapy for Friedreich's ataxia
Dual pathways found for centromere specification, ensuring accurate chromosome segregation
Scientists discover how stem cells navigate and repair brain damage after stroke
Single-cell analysis illuminates myeloma immune landscape
New partnership launches marketplace to revive deprioritized cell and gene therapies
Novel cell division mechanism discovered in early embryonic development
UBC researchers crack code to grow helper t cells from stem cells
Using contrast-enhanced ultrasound to distinguish hepatic PEComa from HCC without high-risk factors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Newly discovered molecules accelerate the removal of immune-modulating enzyme