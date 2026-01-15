Incretin-based diabetes drugs show potential protective effects against dementia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
McGill UniversityJan 15 2026

A large McGill University study has found that two classes of medications commonly prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, both incretin-based, are associated with a reduced risk of dementia.

Drawing on clinical data from more than 450,000 patients, the research adds to growing evidence that incretin-based therapies have protective benefits for the brain.

The study examined GLP-1 receptor agonists, which include such medications as Ozempic, as well as DPP-4 inhibitors.

These are very promising results. By measuring factors that were unaccounted for in earlier studies, our results provide more reliable evidence of the potential cognitive benefits."

Dr. Christel Renoux, associate professor in McGill's Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery and senior investigator at the Lady Davis Institute

Type 2 diabetes increases the risk of dementia by about 60 per cent, and there are few known strategies for reducing the risk, she added. The number of Canadians living with dementia is projected to reach one million by 2030.

Stronger associations with longer use

For about three years, researchers followed patients age 50 or older who were starting the incretin-based therapies and those taking another common diabetes medication, sulfonylureas.

Related Stories

DPP-4 inhibitors were associated with a 23-per-cent lower dementia risk compared with sulfonylureas, which served as a comparison group and are not known to offer cognitive protection. The longer people used the DPP-4 inhibitors, and the higher the dose, the stronger the association became. GLP-1 receptor agonists showed a similar pattern, though with less certainty because fewer patients were using these newer medications.

"While there has been enormous attention on GLP-1 drugs, these findings suggest DPP-4 inhibitors also deserve a closer look," said Renoux.

Study designed to reduce bias

Earlier studies have pointed to cognitive benefits of incretin-based therapies, but many lacked detailed information on patient health, including the severity of diabetes, a major predictor of dementia on its own. Using richer clinical data from the U.K.'s Clinical Practice Research Datalink, the authors were able to control for these and other factors, yielding a more reliable comparison.

"These results give us solid evidence for something scientists have suspected for some time," said Renoux. "These drugs may have benefits far beyond blood-sugar control that we are only beginning to understand."

She noted that longer-term studies will be needed to confirm the results, including in people now using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Wang, Y. -H., et al. (2025). Incretin-Based Drugs and the Risk of Dementia Among Patients with Type 2 Diabetes. Drug Safety. DOI: 10.1007/s40264-025-01623-9. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40264-025-01623-9

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

PFAS exposure linked to gestational diabetes and insulin problems
Study reveals the global economic costs of diabetes
Research finds persistent prescribing of risky medications to older adults with dementia
Reprogramming immunity to protect beta cells in type 1 diabetes
Gut-microbe-derived molecules may play a key role in shaping the developing immune system
New metabolomic signature predicts type 2 diabetes risk beyond traditional factors
Natural daylight during office hours improves glucose stability in type 2 diabetes
Long-term diabetes changes red blood cells, increasing cardiovascular disease risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Light daily movement linked to lower mortality risk in people with CKM syndrome