Measles resurgence: Global Virus Network calls for urgent action

The Global Virus Network (GVN), representing eminent human and animal virologists from more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, expresses deep concern regarding the ongoing resurgence of measles in the United States and around the globe. Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases known and can be lethal, particularly in unvaccinated children. Yet, it remains entirely preventable with a highly effective vaccine, with an outstanding safety record established since the 1960s.

In 2025, the United States experienced its highest number of measles cases in more than 30 years, with more than 2,242confirmed cases across 45 states and at least 11% of patients requiring hospitalization, including cases among young children, and three confirmed deaths, a dramatic increase compared to recent years. Collective data indicate that measles outbreaks continue into early 2026, with states such as South Carolina reporting hundreds of active cases in localized outbreaks. Public health officials warn that the U.S., like Canada, may soon lose its long-held measles elimination status if transmission persists.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the 2025 total represents a significant resurgence compared to prior years, and many outbreaks have been linked to low vaccination coverage and international travel.

"Measles anywhere is a threat everywhere," said Professor Scott Weaver, MS, PhD, a GVN Center of Excellence Director at The University of Texas Medical Branch, "These outbreaks are the result of long-standing global challenges in maintaining high childhood vaccination coverage and persistent vulnerabilities in public health systems."

Across the globe, measles activity remains elevated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), even though a safe and cost-effective vaccine is available, in 2024, there were an estimated 95,000 measles deaths globally, mostly among unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under the age of 5 years.

"Strengthening routine immunization, surveillance, and public education is essential to prevent further outbreaks," said Professor Heidi Larson, PhD, founding director of The Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and GVN Board of Directors Member. "The MMR vaccine is proven, safe, and effective, and maintaining high coverage is our best defense."

GVN urges governments, healthcare providers, and public health agencies to:

• Promote and facilitate MMR immunization of all unvaccinated children and adults.

• Strengthen measles surveillance systems to rapidly detect and respond to outbreaks before they spread.

• Combat vaccine misinformation through evidence-based public communication.

• Support global immunization efforts to reduce preventable disease and deaths worldwide.