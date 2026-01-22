AI applied to abdominal imaging can help predict fall risk in adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mayo ClinicJan 22 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) applied to abdominal imaging can help predict adults at higher risk of falling as early as middle age, a new Mayo Clinic study shows. The research, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, highlights the importance of abdominal muscle quality, a component of core strength, as a key predictor of fall risk in adults aged 45 years and older.

Falls are a leading cause of injury, especially among older adults. Mayo Clinic researchers found that early markers of fall risk may be detectable in CT scans that many patients have for other reasons.

Working with radiology bioinformatics experts, they set out to determine whether AI-derived measurements of fat distribution, muscle size and density and bone quality could reveal early signs of noteworthy physical changes.

They found that muscle density, a measure of muscle quality, was a much stronger predictor of fall risk than muscle size.

Muscle size is just a measure of how big your muscles are. Muscle density is different; on a CT scan, it's a measure of how 'dark' and homogenous the muscles are."

Jennifer St. Sauver, Ph.D., lead author, epidemiologist at Mayo Clinic, Rochester

More homogenous muscles are denser and tend to have less fat in them, Dr. St. Sauver notes.

"Previous studies have suggested that muscle density, not size, is more strongly associated with physical strength and function," she says. "Our results support the idea that we should be focusing on muscle density, not muscle size, when we try to understand physical function."

Related Stories

The research team expected to see links between poorer performance on abdominal muscle measures and a higher incidence of falls in older adults, but what surprised them most was the strength of these associations in middle-aged adults and how strongly those measures predicted fall risk.

"Leg muscles have been associated with physical function, but our findings show that abdominal muscles also play a significant role," Dr. St. Sauver says.

The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good core strength throughout adulthood, she adds.

"One of the most important messages from this research is to keep your abdominal muscles in the best shape possible," Dr. St Sauver says. "Doing so may provide benefits that start in midlife and continue well into older adulthood."

Source:

Mayo Clinic

Journal reference:

St. Sauver, J. L., et al. (2025). Associations Between Deep Learning–Derived Fat, Muscle, and Bone Measures From Abdominal Computed Tomography Scans and Fall Risk in Persons Aged 20 Years or Older. Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health. doi: 10.1016/j.mcpdig.2025.100299. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949761225001063

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bariatric surgery reshapes body fat and muscle more than GLP-1 drugs
AI identifies promising CDK9 inhibitors for cancer treatment
New research decodes the bacterial “zip code” of colorectal cancer for prediction and survival
Neural pain pathways found to play crucial role in bone fracture healing
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
New AI framework mirrors human physiology to understand emotional experiences
New oral contrast agent improves bowel disease detection on CT scans
Sex-based differences and role of BMP signaling in neurogenesis in Alzheimer's mice models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Single-cell analysis illuminates myeloma immune landscape