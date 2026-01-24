Large multi-ancestry study expands understanding of schizophrenia genetics

A landmark study led by researchers with the Department of Veterans Affairs has uncovered new genetic insights into schizophrenia by analyzing data from ancestrally diverse populations, including African Americans, through the Million Veteran Program (MVP) and Cooperative Studies Program (CSP). The researchers identified more than 100 ancestry-independent regions of the genome that influence schizophrenia risk, underlining the shared biological basis of schizophrenia across populations. The findings address a long-standing gap in psychiatric genetics and offer a more inclusive view of the disease's biological underpinnings.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental health condition that affects millions worldwide. While previous studies have established that schizophrenia is highly heritable and polygenic, most genetic research has focused on individuals of European ancestry. This bias has limited the applicability of findings to other populations and risks worsening health disparities.

The new study leveraged MVP's extensive genomic and electronic health record data-along with CSP #572 and other cohorts-to examine schizophrenia genetics in African ancestry populations. Researchers analyzed data from more than 13,500 individuals with schizophrenia and 65,000 controls of African ancestry, identifying novel genetic associations unique to these populations and confirming that many previously known risk factors apply across ancestries. Importantly, the study also revealed ancestry-specific signals that could inform future diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

This research represents a critical step toward ensuring that advances in precision medicine benefit all populations. By including diverse genetic backgrounds, we can better understand schizophrenia's biology and improve care for historically underrepresented groups." Dr. Panos Roussos, senior author and VA investigator with the James J. Peters VA Medical Center and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York

The study also integrated findings from European and East Asian populations, creating one of the largest cross-ancestry analyses of schizophrenia to date-spanning 95,000 cases and nearly 900,000 controls worldwide. These results underscore the shared biological basis of schizophrenia across populations while highlighting unique genetic variations in African ancestry groups.

The Million Veteran Program is one of the world's largest genomic databases, with over one million U.S. veterans enrolled. Its diversity enables researchers to explore genetic factors linked to health conditions across multiple ancestries, helping to reduce inequities in medical research.

This work not only broadens the global relevance of schizophrenia genetics but also underscores the importance of diversity in biomedical research. Future studies will build on these findings to refine risk prediction and guide personalized treatment approaches.

The study was published in the journal Nature on Jan. 21, 2026.