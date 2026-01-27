Overactive protein cleanup disrupts nuclear pores in neurodegenerative disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Baylor College of MedicineJan 27 2026

When it comes to neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and certain forms of dementia, researchers have known that protein quality control and damage to the nuclear pore are key players. However, how the two are connected has not been clear. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and their colleagues have now identified the mechanism that links the two. The findings are published in the latest edition of Neuron.

The nuclear pore, the largest protein complex in the cell, is made up of roughly 30 different proteins. It forms a tightly regulated channel, allowing proteins and RNA to move between the nucleus and the cytoplasm.

"We have known for more than a decade that this site plays a role in neurodegenerative disease. A hallmark is abnormal behavior of a protein called TDP-43," said Dr. Thomas E. Lloyd, professor and chair of the Department of Neurology at Baylor and a researcher at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital. "In ALS and many dementias, TDP-43 is not trafficking through the nuclear pore properly. It is lost from the nucleus and accumulates in toxic aggregates in the cytoplasm. This creates two issues – loss of its normal nuclear function and gain of toxic function in the cytoplasm."

But, what disrupts TDP-43 normal trafficking through the nuclear pore?

Overactive VCP disrupts the nuclear pore

Lloyd and his colleagues have identified valosin-containing protein (VCP) as a central player in this process.

"VCP is an essential protein found in all cells, from yeast to humans. Its normal role is quality control by recognizing damaged or misfolded proteins and extracting them," Lloyd said. "In this way, VCP acts as a molecular cleanup crew."

Lloyd and his collaborators discovered that in some neurodegenerative diseases called "VCP disease", the problem is not too little VCP activity, but too much. Overactive VCP prematurely removes key proteins that make up the nuclear pore and sends them for degradation. As a result, the nuclear pore becomes destabilized and dysfunctional, contributing to the disruption of TDP-43 transport and neuronal damage.

Related Stories

The team confirmed the same mechanism across multiple model systems, ranging from fruit flies to human-derived neurons. In animal models of VCP disease, partially inhibiting VCP restored nuclear pore integrity and restored climbing ability, providing some of the first evidence in live animals that VCP disease is caused by excessive VCP activity and that this activity can be safely reduced.

Lloyd says more research is needed to understand how VCP inhibitors that already are in use for cancer treatment could one day be used to treat neurodegenerative disease.

"Protein degradation is a double-edged sword. Too much degradation is harmful in VCP disease, too little degradation contributes to toxic protein buildup in other neurodegenerative disorders. We can't broadly block VCP," Lloyd said. "It's important to understand how VCP and its adaptor proteins maintain the nuclear pore. Together, these efforts open the door to new strategies for protecting the nuclear pore and potentially slowing or preventing neurodegeneration."

Collaborators on this study include Sandeep Dubey, Divya Chaubey, Wen-Wen Lin, Hugo J. Bellen, all with Baylor College of Medicine and/or the Duncan NRI, and Chiseko Ikenaga, Johns Hopkins University.

Source:

Baylor College of Medicine

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2025.11.017

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Customizable protein platforms offer new hope for cancer treatment
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
Genetic study establishes causal link between obesity and cognitive decline
Study highlights potential of ferroptosis-based approaches to treat cancer
Rare immune events link Epstein Barr virus to early multiple sclerosis damage
Novel immunotherapy targeting pancreatic cancer shows promising results in phase 1/2 trial
New ISSCR guidance charts path for pluripotent stem cell therapies
Incretin-based diabetes drugs show potential protective effects against dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ageing slows brain protein clearance and shifts synaptic waste to microglia