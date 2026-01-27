Primary care: Patients value speedy portal responses over in-person appointments

Background: Many patients use patient portals to message their primary care clinician, but demand for in-person appointments remains high. Researchers from the University of Michigan examined how patients value trade-offs between quick portal messaging, getting a visit sooner with any available physician, or waiting longer to see their own primary care physician. The study analyzed 2,268 survey responses from adult patients in an academic family medicine clinic. Researchers asked patients to imagine common health situations, such as a new symptom, a medication question, or a mental health concern. Patients then chose between care options that varied by type and timing. 

What they found: Across all six scenarios, patients most often preferred a portal message from their own primary care physician within three days over waiting for video or in-person visits. When patients did not choose portal messaging, they generally preferred a faster video visit with another physician rather than waiting longer to see their own physician.

Implications: Patients' strong preference for rapid portal messaging highlights growing pressure on primary care clinics, as responding to messages takes time and adds to clinician workload. 

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Gold, K. J., et al. (2026) How Patients Value Visit Type, Speed of Care, and Continuity in Primary Care. The Annals of Family Medicine. DOI: 10.1370/afm.250241. https://www.annfammed.org/content/24/1/25

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
