iXCells Biotechnologies and Rosebud Biosciences partner to advance organoid-based models for rare diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
iXCells BiotechnologiesJan 27 2026

iXCells Biotechnologies ("iXCells"), a leading provider of human cell-based solutions and custom iPSC services, and Rosebud Biosciences, an innovator in organoid development and complex 3D biology, today announced a partnership to develop a personalized, human-based approach for predicting drug safety and informing translational decision-making in rare diseases. As iXCells enters its next phase of growth, the collaboration expands the Company's custom integrated platform and strengthens the suite of modeling technologies available to customers seeking advanced predictive and physiologically relevant systems.

Expansion of iXCells’ iPSCore platform with integration of 3D human organoid expertise will enable evaluation of drug toxicity and tissue-specific responses

Through this partnership, iXCells will integrate Rosebud's organoid generation and characterization expertise into its existing iPSC solutions, enabling access to complex 3D human systems that better represent tissue-level biology and simulate therapeutic response. The combined workflow brings together iXCells' scalable, modular iPSC platform, iPSCore, with Rosebud's AI-driven organoid platform, designed to generate scalable, reproducible human tissue data for drug discovery and safety assessment. Together, the technologies offer researchers more complete and biologically representative model systems for understanding disease mechanisms and drug safety.

Responds to growing demand for scalable, patient-relevant human models to support translational decision-making in drug development

The expansion of organoid capabilities reflects iXCells' continued investment in next-generation modeling technologies that meet growing customer demand for human-relevant and predictive systems. Organoids are an essential component of translational research strategies, particularly for evaluating drug toxicity and tissue-specific responses. This integrated offering delivers the consistency, scalability, and reproducibility required for screening, engineering, multi-omics profiling, and mechanism-of-action studies within a unified, end-to-end solution.

Our focus has always been on anticipating what our partners will need next, and Rosebud brings impressive depth in organoid science that aligns perfectly with that vision. This collaboration enhances our end-to-end platform and expands our ability to deliver next-generation models that reflect human biology with greater depth and accuracy. In areas such as rare diseases, where predicting human-specific safety and response earlier can significantly impact development timelines and patient outcomes, these integrated systems provide critical insight. This partnership reflects the strategic direction we are taking as iXCells scales its platform to support more complex, translationally focused programs for our partners."

Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer, iXCells Biotechnologies

Kitch Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Rosebud Biosciences, added: "Our partnership with iXCells allows us to make advanced organoid systems more accessible to researchers who need models that better represent human biology. By combining our complementary strengths, we can support deeper exploration of disease biology and help drive the next generation of therapeutic discovery."

Source:

iXCells Biotechnologies

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows membrane chemistry influences early cell-like compartment evolution
New markers improve detection of aggressive breast cancer cells in the blood
New ISSCR guidance charts path for pluripotent stem cell therapies
Repurposed Alzheimer’s medication offers low-cost hope for sickle cell anemia
New partnership aims to expand global access to sickle cell gene therapy
Scientists discover spindle's self-repair mechanism for accurate cell division
ELRIG announces Drs Stephen Ward and Annarita Miccio as keynote speakers for Cell and Gene Therapy 2026
Medicaid tries new approach with sickle cell: Companies get paid only if costly gene therapies work

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel immunotherapy targeting pancreatic cancer shows promising results in phase 1/2 trial