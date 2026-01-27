iXCells Biotechnologies and Rosebud Biosciences partner to advance organoid-based models for rare diseases

iXCells Biotechnologies ("iXCells"), a leading provider of human cell-based solutions and custom iPSC services, and Rosebud Biosciences, an innovator in organoid development and complex 3D biology, today announced a partnership to develop a personalized, human-based approach for predicting drug safety and informing translational decision-making in rare diseases. As iXCells enters its next phase of growth, the collaboration expands the Company's custom integrated platform and strengthens the suite of modeling technologies available to customers seeking advanced predictive and physiologically relevant systems.

Expansion of iXCells’ iPSCore platform with integration of 3D human organoid expertise will enable evaluation of drug toxicity and tissue-specific responses

Through this partnership, iXCells will integrate Rosebud's organoid generation and characterization expertise into its existing iPSC solutions, enabling access to complex 3D human systems that better represent tissue-level biology and simulate therapeutic response. The combined workflow brings together iXCells' scalable, modular iPSC platform, iPSCore, with Rosebud's AI-driven organoid platform, designed to generate scalable, reproducible human tissue data for drug discovery and safety assessment. Together, the technologies offer researchers more complete and biologically representative model systems for understanding disease mechanisms and drug safety.

Responds to growing demand for scalable, patient-relevant human models to support translational decision-making in drug development

The expansion of organoid capabilities reflects iXCells' continued investment in next-generation modeling technologies that meet growing customer demand for human-relevant and predictive systems. Organoids are an essential component of translational research strategies, particularly for evaluating drug toxicity and tissue-specific responses. This integrated offering delivers the consistency, scalability, and reproducibility required for screening, engineering, multi-omics profiling, and mechanism-of-action studies within a unified, end-to-end solution.

Our focus has always been on anticipating what our partners will need next, and Rosebud brings impressive depth in organoid science that aligns perfectly with that vision. This collaboration enhances our end-to-end platform and expands our ability to deliver next-generation models that reflect human biology with greater depth and accuracy. In areas such as rare diseases, where predicting human-specific safety and response earlier can significantly impact development timelines and patient outcomes, these integrated systems provide critical insight. This partnership reflects the strategic direction we are taking as iXCells scales its platform to support more complex, translationally focused programs for our partners." Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer, iXCells Biotechnologies

Kitch Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Rosebud Biosciences, added: "Our partnership with iXCells allows us to make advanced organoid systems more accessible to researchers who need models that better represent human biology. By combining our complementary strengths, we can support deeper exploration of disease biology and help drive the next generation of therapeutic discovery."