Dynamic viral markers predict treatment response in hepatitis B

Background and aims

The rate of functional cure (HBsAg loss) remains unsatisfactory following pegylated interferon (PEG-IFN) treatment in chronic hepatitis B. To optimize PEG-IFN administration, this study aimed to evaluate virological markers to predict functional cure and/or hepatitis B e antigen (HBeAg) loss.

Methods

Relevant studies assessing virologic markers for predicting functional cure and HBeAg loss after PEG-IFN therapy were systematically retrieved from PubMed, Embase, the Cochrane Library, and Web of Science up to November 2023. Predictive effectiveness was evaluated via the summary receiver operating characteristic curve.

Results

We analyzed 38 studies (6,179 patients). HBsAg decline at week 24 had the greatest discriminative ability according to the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) (0.89) and sensitivity (0.88) for predicting functional cure, whereas baseline HBsAg had a comparable AUROC (0.86) and highest specificity (0.79), with both being significantly better than baseline hepatitis B core-related antigen and hepatitis B virus (HBV) RNA (all P < 0.001). For HBeAg loss or seroconversion, HBV RNA, HBV DNA, HBeAg, and HBeAg decline at week 12, as well as HBV DNA and HBeAg decline at week 24, all exhibited comparable predictive values (AUROC = 0.75–0.78). HBV RNA and HBeAg levels at week 24 showed optimal sensitivity (0.87), and HBeAg decline at week 12 had the highest specificity (0.83).

Conclusions

HBsAg decline at week 24 and baseline HBsAg levels are better predictors of functional cure than novel virologic markers, while on-treatment HBV RNA and HBeAg levels and dynamic changes are the most reliable indicators for HBeAg loss.