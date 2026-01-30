New wearable device may reduce hand tremors linked with neurological conditions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of British Columbia Okanagan campusJan 30 2026

UBC Okanagan researchers have advanced their work on developing a non-invasive, accessible way to reduce uncontrolled hand tremors.

In a newly published study, the team has demonstrated how a new wearable device may reduce involuntary hand tremors linked with neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease.

Hand tremors affect millions of people worldwide and can interfere with everyday activities such as eating, writing and personal care, explains Dr. Hadi Mohammadi, Professor in UBCO's School of Engineering. Current treatments often involve medication or surgery, while existing wearable devices can be costly, bulky or cause unwanted side effects.

Hand tremors are among the most prevalent neurodegenerative movement disorders, causing involuntary upper-limb fluctuations that significantly impair a person's quality of life. Although not life-threatening, tremors can severely impair daily living and adversely impact psychological wellbeing."

Dr. Hadi Mohammadi, Professor, UBCO's School of Engineering

Since 2018, UBC Okanagan's Heart Valve Performance Laboratory has been researching ways to reduce hand tremor attenuation using patient-centred, mechanically driven solutions. While medications and therapy provide limited relief, wearable devices that suppress tremors offer a promising non-invasive alternative, he says.

A typical hand tremor absorber works by counteracting the involuntary shaking with a mechanical or electronic device.

But Dr. Mohammadi's research, published recently in the Journal of Medical Engineering & Technologytakes a different approach. The lightweight, wearable brace works without the need for motors, batteries or invasive procedures-making it accessible to many people.

Related Stories

"Rather than actively driving motion, the device uses a passive omnidirectional vibration-absorbing mechanism tuned to the frequency range of the uncontrolled tremors," he says. "When worn on the hand, the system dampens involuntary fluctuations while allowing voluntary movement to continue largely unhindered."

Through a combination of computer modelling and experimental testing-using a full-scale mannequin arm with a simulator designed to replicate tremor patterns-the researchers saw a 79 per cent reduction in unidirectional tremors and a 73 per cent reduction in omnidirectional tremors.

"Our goal was to develop a solution that is effective, wearable and practical for everyday use," says Dr. Dylan Goode, lab manager in the Heart Valve Performance Laboratory, which is led by Dr. Mohammadi. "By using a passive system, we can reduce tremors without adding complexity, power requirements or limiting natural movement."

UBCO master's student Manthan Shah completed his thesis on this technology and notes that the orthosis is lightweight, compact and ergonomically designed-addressing many of the comfort and usability limitations that have historically limited the adoption of wearable tremor suppression devices.

While the results are promising, Dr. Mohammadi says the next step is clinical testing with human participants to evaluate real-world performance, comfort and impact on daily function. If successful, the technology could offer a non-invasive, low-maintenance option for people living with tremor-related disorders, either as a standalone aid or as a complement to existing treatments.

"This work represents a meaningful step toward improving functional independence and quality of life for people living with hand tremors," he adds. "We hope that this technology will soon be in the hands of patients in British Columbia and across Canada."

Source:

University of British Columbia Okanagan campus

Journal reference:

Shah, M., et al. (2025). Experimental and computational analysis and testing of wearable hand tremor control orthoses. Journal of Medical Engineering & Technology. doi: 10.1080/03091902.2025.2593410. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/03091902.2025.2593410

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes
Research shows GLP-1 drugs safeguard vision despite small retinopathy risk
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research
Sapio Sciences and Ultima Genomics partner to advance multi-omics research
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
New research decodes the bacterial “zip code” of colorectal cancer for prediction and survival
How cohesin mechanics and nanotracker tech are redefining DNA research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Empowering genomics research with cloud-based innovation