New wearable device may reduce hand tremors linked with neurological conditions

UBC Okanagan researchers have advanced their work on developing a non-invasive, accessible way to reduce uncontrolled hand tremors.

In a newly published study, the team has demonstrated how a new wearable device may reduce involuntary hand tremors linked with neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease.

Hand tremors affect millions of people worldwide and can interfere with everyday activities such as eating, writing and personal care, explains Dr. Hadi Mohammadi, Professor in UBCO's School of Engineering. Current treatments often involve medication or surgery, while existing wearable devices can be costly, bulky or cause unwanted side effects.

Hand tremors are among the most prevalent neurodegenerative movement disorders, causing involuntary upper-limb fluctuations that significantly impair a person's quality of life. Although not life-threatening, tremors can severely impair daily living and adversely impact psychological wellbeing." Dr. Hadi Mohammadi, Professor, UBCO's School of Engineering

Since 2018, UBC Okanagan's Heart Valve Performance Laboratory has been researching ways to reduce hand tremor attenuation using patient-centred, mechanically driven solutions. While medications and therapy provide limited relief, wearable devices that suppress tremors offer a promising non-invasive alternative, he says.

A typical hand tremor absorber works by counteracting the involuntary shaking with a mechanical or electronic device.

But Dr. Mohammadi's research, published recently in the Journal of Medical Engineering & Technology, takes a different approach. The lightweight, wearable brace works without the need for motors, batteries or invasive procedures-making it accessible to many people.

"Rather than actively driving motion, the device uses a passive omnidirectional vibration-absorbing mechanism tuned to the frequency range of the uncontrolled tremors," he says. "When worn on the hand, the system dampens involuntary fluctuations while allowing voluntary movement to continue largely unhindered."

Through a combination of computer modelling and experimental testing-using a full-scale mannequin arm with a simulator designed to replicate tremor patterns-the researchers saw a 79 per cent reduction in unidirectional tremors and a 73 per cent reduction in omnidirectional tremors.

"Our goal was to develop a solution that is effective, wearable and practical for everyday use," says Dr. Dylan Goode, lab manager in the Heart Valve Performance Laboratory, which is led by Dr. Mohammadi. "By using a passive system, we can reduce tremors without adding complexity, power requirements or limiting natural movement."

UBCO master's student Manthan Shah completed his thesis on this technology and notes that the orthosis is lightweight, compact and ergonomically designed-addressing many of the comfort and usability limitations that have historically limited the adoption of wearable tremor suppression devices.

While the results are promising, Dr. Mohammadi says the next step is clinical testing with human participants to evaluate real-world performance, comfort and impact on daily function. If successful, the technology could offer a non-invasive, low-maintenance option for people living with tremor-related disorders, either as a standalone aid or as a complement to existing treatments.

"This work represents a meaningful step toward improving functional independence and quality of life for people living with hand tremors," he adds. "We hope that this technology will soon be in the hands of patients in British Columbia and across Canada."