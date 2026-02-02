One-third of adolescents report aggression toward parents

Physical aggression by young people toward their parents occurs quite frequently – yet the subject remains taboo. Victims often struggle with shame and avoid seeking help, hoping to shield their children from repercussions. Now, in a first-of-its-kind longitudinal study, researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH) have tracked the development of this behavior from early adolescence to young adulthood, identifying which factors increase or reduce the risk.

The research draws on the Zurich Project on Social Development from Childhood to Adulthood (z-proso), directed by Manuel Eisner, Denis Ribeaud and Lilly Shanahan at UZH's Jacobs Center for Productive Youth Development. The study tracked more than 1,500 participants from early adolescence into young adulthood.

32.5% have at least one episode of physical aggression

Nearly one-third of participants (32.5 percent) acknowledge at least one episode of physical aggression toward their parents between the ages of 11 and 24, for instance involving hitting, kicking or throwing objects. This behavior peaks at age 13, when roughly 15% of respondents reported aggressive incidents. From there, the frequency of these episodes declined and plateaued at around 5% by early adulthood.

"At first glance, it may seem surprising that one-third of adolescents become physically aggressive toward their parents at some point," says Lilly Shanahan. "But these are mostly isolated incidents, likely in the midst of heated parent-child conflicts that occur during puberty. We're not talking about systematic violence here, and it's also not about individual failure." Even so, Shanahan finds it troubling that two of the five in this subset acknowledged having these episodes on multiple occasions.

Parental conflict and ADD among risk factors

What drives young people to lash out at their parents? Educational attainment and socioeconomic status appear not to play a significant role. "This problem spans all social classes," says lead author and postdoctoral researcher Laura Bechtiger. "It's not limited to any particular social background or gender."

That said, researchers did identify multiple risk factors unrelated to whether the child generally has aggressive tendencies. Physical punishment and verbal aggression by parents increase the likelihood of creating a familial cycle of violence in which aggressive behavioral patterns are modeled to their children. Additionally, when parents frequently clash with one another, their children adopt similar patterns of conflict. Young people with attention-deficit and hyperactivity symptoms are also at greater risk, both because they often struggle with impulse control and may provoke impatience from their parents.

Conflict resolution and positive environments are protective factors

Fortunately, the research also offers hope: Certain factors can dramatically lower the risk of child-on-parent aggression. Children who have learned how to constructively deal with negative emotions and conflicts are far less prone to physical aggression. A supportive upbringing, where parents are actively involved in their children's lives, show interest and offer emotional support, also reduces the risk considerably. Furthermore, the researchers believe that early prevention measures can lower the likelihood of aggression later on.

"Conflicts between parents and adolescents are normal and even important for development," explains Denis Ribeaud, co-director of z-proso. "Isolated outbursts during puberty should trigger reflection but are not necessarily cause for alarm. If a pattern emerges, however, this is a red flag. Repeated physical aggression with increasing intensity is a warning sign, as are a lack of remorse and aggressive behavior extending outside of the family."

Early prevention is key

At five percent, the share of 24-year-olds displaying physical aggression is comparatively small, but nonetheless significant. If physical attacks are still being carried out in early adulthood, there is an increased risk of this becoming a lasting pattern, with the attendant psychosocial consequences.

Sociologist Manuel Eisner emphasizes the importance of early intervention: "Prevention needs to be aimed at both parents and children. Parents should learn to rely less on corporal punishment and to create a supportive, constructive environment within the family. Children should also receive help to learn emotional regulation and constructive conflict resolution, even before they start school."

Methodology

The z-proso longitudinal study in Zurich has tracked the social development of children and young people since 2005. Researchers gathered information on physical aggression against parents from 1,522 participants at six intervals: ages 11, 13, 15, 17, 20 and 24. Risk factors and protective factors were recorded from ages 7 to 11. The data was analyzed using logistic regression.