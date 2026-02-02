Study provides insights into key factors driving PFAS body burdens in firefighters

A new study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine has identified clear occupational factors and demographic indicators associated with elevated serum levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances among U.S. career firefighters.

This research from University of Arizona and Arizona State University researchers, based on data from the Fire Fighter Cancer Cohort Study, provides vital insights into the factors that influence PFAS body burdens in this essential workforce. Understanding the predictors of PFAS accumulation is a critical step toward protecting their long-term health.

PFAS are a class of synthetic chemicals widely used for their water-, grease- and stain-resistant properties. Known as "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and human body, PFAS have been linked to adverse health outcomes, including immune dysfunction, certain cancers and endocrine disruption. Firefighters have higher serum PFAS levels than other workers and the general public due to on-the-job circumstances, often in high-risk environments, that expose them to a variety of hazardous substances.

The study shows that fireground practices and departmental protocols significantly influenced PFAS levels, with certain routines related to handling contaminated equipment and personal protective gear associated with higher blood serum concentrations. Demographics and lifestyle characteristics, such as years of service, rank or role within the fire service, and personal behaviors, also predicted PFAS levels. These findings highlight that both workplace and personal factors contribute to overall chemical exposure. This evidence suggests that modifications in decontamination procedures, gear storage practices and routine operational policies may reduce exposure to PFAS among firefighters.

Public health doctoral student Reagan Conner, the lead author on the study, worked closely with a team of researchers from the Center for Firefighter Health Collaborative Research at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

These study findings underscore the importance of occupational practices in shaping PFAS exposure among firefighters. By identifying predictors, the fire service can put policies and practices in place to mitigate exposure risks effectively." Reagan Conner, lead author on the study

The authors hope that the study's insights can help inform targeted interventions, promote safer occupational practices and guide policy recommendations at local, state and federal levels.

Melissa Furlong, assistant professor at the Zuckerman College of Public Health, co-led the study.

"We worked closely with fire service research champions across six states to complete this research, and have already shared the results with them and all the firefighters participating in the study," Furlong said. "Our fire service partners are already using this information to plan ways of reducing their PFAS exposure."

Captain Orion Godfrey of Goodyear Fire Department in Arizona was a co-author on the study.

"As a firefighter, I am excited to see the intersection between knowing more about what is hurting us and being able to do something about it," he said. "This will help keep firefighters safe so they can go home to their families and the communities they serve. This is a great example of state-funded research having an impact on everyone in Arizona."

The researchers are grateful for the collaboration of participating fire departments and study volunteers whose involvement was essential in advancing understanding of occupational PFAS exposures. This research was partially funded through a grant from the Arizona Board of Regents and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Fire Fighter Cancer Cohort Study.

Additional University of Arizona co-authors included James Hollister, Karen Lutrick, Shawn Beitel, Cynthia Porter, Olivia Healy and Jeff Burgess. Floris Wardenaar from Arizona State University, retired Captain John Gulotta of the Tucson Fire Department and retired Assistant Fire Chief Eric Valliere of Scottsdale Fire Department also contributed as co-authors.