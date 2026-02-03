Low-intensity pulsed ultrasound shows promise for ovarian function restoration

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) is a complex endocrine disorder characterized by premature depletion of ovarian follicles, and resulting in ovarian failure and decreased fertility.

Conventional hormone replacement therapy (HRT) alleviates menopausal symptoms but carries potential risks, such as breast malignancies, and does not restore ovarian endocrine function. As a noninvasive physical therapy, low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) regulates cell proliferation, apoptosis, inflammation, and angiogenesis through mechanical stress, cavitation effects, and microstreaming, thus providing a novel therapeutic avenue for POI.

This article systematically analyzes recent advances in the application of LIPUS in POI, demonstrating its mechanism of regulating ovarian function. The combination of LIPUS with other therapies for POI and discuss prospects for LIPUS-based treatments is also analyzed.