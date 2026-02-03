Single-use test strip could revolutionize disease diagnosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
La Trobe UniversityFeb 3 2026

A research team led by La Trobe University has developed a single-use test strip which could ultimately change how diseases like cancer are diagnosed. 

The research, published in the journal Small, used enzymes to boost an electrical signal to detect disease-indicative molecules, also known as microRNAs. 

The biosensor works in a similar way to glucose test strips but senior researcher Dr. Saimon Moraes Silva said it was much more sensitive, detecting microRNAs in blood plasma at ultra-low concentrations that are up to a trillion times lower than glucose. 

MicroRNAs provide early clues about health and diseases like cancer but they can be difficult to detect even using standard laboratory methods like PCR tests because they are often present in tiny amounts in blood, plasma, and saliva."

Dr. Saimon Moraes Silva, senior researcher, La Trobe University

Lead researcher and PhD candidate Vatsala Pithaih said the team's key breakthrough came from a specialised enzyme that amplified the biosensor test strip's response. 

"When a sample is added to the test strip, the electrical signal decreases depending on how much microRNA of interest is present," she said. 

Related Stories

"The enzyme amplifies this change so we can detect microRNAs at concentrations 1000 times lower." 

Senior researcher Distinguished Professor Brian Abbey said the biosensor could ultimately be used in a device allowing non-specialists to test for disease as needed, without the use of expensive, centralised laboratory infrastructure. 

"It is exciting to be one step closer to disease diagnosis and monitoring that is truly point-of-need: affordable, convenient, accessible, and effective," Professor Abbey said. 

The research was conducted in the La Trobe node of the ARC Research Hub for Molecular Biosensors at Point-of-Use (MOBIUS); the La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science (LIMS); La Trobe University's Biomedical and Environmental Sensor Technology (BEST) Research Centre; and the Department of Biochemistry and Chemistry in the School of Agriculture, Biomedicine and Environment (SABE). 

Source:

La Trobe University

Journal reference:

Pithaih, V., et al. (2025). Duplex‐Specific DNase Signal Amplification Allows Attomolar Electrochemical Detection of MicroRNAs. Small. doi: 10.1002/smll.202507997. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202507997

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New trial tests strategies to protect heart health during prostate cancer therapy
New AI tool helps determine the risk of secondary heart attacks in cancer patients
Researchers develop blood test to find pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Two-pronged therapeutic technology for cancer wins Pfizer Prize for Biomedical Research 2026
Blood gene signals reveal Parkinson’s risk years before diagnosis
Four-biomarker blood panel enhances the detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Poop pills could help cancer patients respond to immunotherapy while reducing toxic side effects
Lifetime heavy drinking sharply raises colorectal cancer risk, major US study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New prevention strategy can reduce deadly ovarian cancer risk by nearly 80%