Honeysuckle compounds target key inflammatory signaling pathways

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Inflammation is a complex biological response essential for tissue repair in acute settings, yet chronic dysregulation contributes to progressive tissue damage and the pathogenesis of numerous diseases.

Lonicera japonica Thunb. (honeysuckle), a traditional Chinese medicinal herb renowned for its "heat clearing and detoxifying" properties, exhibits multi-target anti-inflammatory activity through synergistic modulation of inflammatory signaling cascades. This review systematically consolidates current knowledge regarding the anti-inflammatory bioactive components of honeysuckle and provides comprehensive insights into their therapeutic mechanisms.

The focus is on molecular targets, elucidating how honeysuckle constituents regulate key inflammatory pathways, thus offering a foundation for developing Lonicera japonica-based therapeutics against inflammation-driven pathologies. Additionally, the challenges and limitations in translating these findings into clinical applications are critically evaluated.

 

Tingting Niu, Zixuan Zhen and Lina Yin et al. Therapeutic potential of Lonicera japonica Thunb. in inflammation: mechanistic insights from molecular targets. Acta Materia Medica. 2026. Vol. 5(1):29-54. DOI: 10.15212/AMM-2025-0068. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/AMM-2025-0068


