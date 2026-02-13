Honeysuckle compounds target key inflammatory signaling pathways

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Inflammation is a complex biological response essential for tissue repair in acute settings, yet chronic dysregulation contributes to progressive tissue damage and the pathogenesis of numerous diseases.

Lonicera japonica Thunb. (honeysuckle), a traditional Chinese medicinal herb renowned for its "heat clearing and detoxifying" properties, exhibits multi-target anti-inflammatory activity through synergistic modulation of inflammatory signaling cascades. This review systematically consolidates current knowledge regarding the anti-inflammatory bioactive components of honeysuckle and provides comprehensive insights into their therapeutic mechanisms.

The focus is on molecular targets, elucidating how honeysuckle constituents regulate key inflammatory pathways, thus offering a foundation for developing Lonicera japonica-based therapeutics against inflammation-driven pathologies. Additionally, the challenges and limitations in translating these findings into clinical applications are critically evaluated.