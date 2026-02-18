Vascularized liver tissueoid-on-a-chip recreates tissue regeneration and transplant rejection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Terasaki Institute for Biomedical InnovationFeb 18 2026

Dr. Vadim Jucaud's lab at the Terasaki Institute has developed a vascularized liver tissueoid-on-a-chip (LToC) platform that recapitulates key structural, functional, and immunological features of human liver tissue, enabling the study of liver regeneration and immune-mediated allograft rejection in a physiologically relevant human system.

Liver transplantation remains the primary therapeutic option for patients with end-stage liver disease, yet progress in understanding transplant rejection and tissue regeneration has been limited by the lack of experimental models that accurately reflect human liver architecture and immune interactions. Conventional culture systems fail to capture the multicellular organization, vascular complexity, and dynamic immune responses that govern transplant outcomes, limiting their relevance for translational research.

To address these limitations, researchers in Dr. Vadim Jucaud's laboratory (VJLabs) engineered a vascularized liver tissueoid composed of donor-matched human hepatic progenitor cells and intrahepatic portal vein endothelial cells. Within the first week of dynamic perfusion culture, the tissueoid self-assembled into a perfusable microvascular network, followed by progressive maturation into a functional liver-like tissueoid over a 49-day culture period.

Using this platform, the research team demonstrated sustained tissue viability, preserved vascular integrity, and active hepatic function, including the secretion of albumin, urea, complement factors, and hepatocyte growth factor. The mature liver tissueoid contained multiple liver-relevant cell populations, including hepatocytes, cholangiocytes, Kupffer cells, stellate cells, and endothelial cells, closely reflecting the cellular diversity of native human liver tissue.

The LToC platform was further tested to model immune-mediated allograft rejection by perfusing the mature tissueoid with allogeneic T cells. This exposure induced hallmark features of cellular rejection, including reduced tissue viability, endothelial disruption, loss of hepatic markers, increased HLA-I expression, and a pronounced pro-inflammatory cytokine response. Elevated levels of IL-6, TNF-α, IL-1β, IFN-γ, granzyme A and B, and perforin mirrored immune activation patterns observed during clinical transplant rejection.

This liver tissueoid-on-a-chip enables us to recreate key aspects of liver regeneration and immune-mediated rejection within a human-relevant, vascularized tissue architecture."

Dr. Abdul Rahim Chethikkattuveli Salih, first author of the publication

"By integrating functional vasculature, multiple liver cell types, and immune responsiveness into a single platform, this system allows us to study transplant biology in a more physiologically meaningful way," added Dr. Vadim Jucaud, Principal Investigator and Assistant Professor at the Terasaki Institute. "This approach has the potential to support immunosuppressive drug evaluation and advance more personalized strategies for liver transplantation."

This work contributes to the legacy of Dr. Paul I. Terasaki in organ transplantation research, with the overarching goal of improving the quality of life for transplant patients.

Related Stories

"Dr. Terasaki believed that meaningful innovation in transplantation must always be driven by its potential to improve patients' lives," said Dr. Jucaud. "As one of the last doctoral scholars trained by Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, carrying forward his vision, through innovative, translational science that bridges engineering, immunology, and transplantation, holds deep personal significance to me."

This commitment continues at the Terasaki Institute, where advancing patient-centered, translational technologies remains a guiding principle and a tribute to Dr. Terasaki's lasting impact on the field.

Source:

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Journal reference:

Salih, A. R. C., et al. (2026). Liver Tissueoid on‐a‐Chip Modeling Liver Regeneration and Allograft Rejection. Advanced Materials. DOI: 10.1002/adma.202521178. https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adma.202521178

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop new score to predict the risk of liver cancer
MET signaling plays a critical protective role in acetaminophen-induced acute liver failure
Do cocoa flavanols influence heart and fatty liver risk factors?
Engineered liver tissue model mimics early metabolic liver disease
Study explores whether a bidirectional causal link exists between MASLD and sarcopenia
Cornell study finds existing drug could boost liver cancer immunotherapy
Liver-derived protein supports bone health in males
Bacterial infections in patients with liver cirrhosis show rising prevalence and high mortality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Diagnostic prognostic and therapeutic relevance of PIVKA-II in hepatocellular carcinoma